Fernando Alonso called Lewis Hamilton an “idiot” who “only knows how to drive and start in first” after the pair collided on the opening lap of the Belgian Grand Prix, forcing the Mercedes driver out of the race.

Hamilton, who started the race at Spa behind Alonso and fourth on the grid, attempted a move on the outside of the Spaniard early in the race.

But there was contact as Alonso held the inside line, with Hamilton being sent airborne in a dramatic incident.

The damage sustained by Hamilton forced the seven-time champion to retire from the race - ending his streak of being the only driver to finish every race this season.

And to make matters worse, Hamilton was then savaged by Alonso as his former McLaren teammate made it clear who he believed carried the blame for the collision.

“What an idiot! Closing the door from the outside,” Alonso fumed on his team radio.

“We had a mega start but this guy only knows how to drive and start in first.”

Hamilton has the Formula One record for pole positions, with many of his race victories coming after leading from the front.

However the 37-year-old also has produced a number of victories after drives through the field, such as at the Brazilian Grand Prix last season.

The FIA said no further action will be taken following the collision between Hamilton and Alonso, who continued with the race.