F1 announces donation to flood relief operations in Emilia Romagna

Formula 1 is donating €1million (£868,000) to the relief operations in Emilia Romagna following the cancellation of the race at Imola this weekend.

F1 was forced to call off round six of the 2023 season due to the adverse weather and flooding which has affected the region in the past few weeks.

While missing out on the hosting fee of approximately £20m as a result of the Emilia Romagna GP not taking place, F1 has now announced a donation to the Emilia-Romagna Region’s Agency for Territorial Safety and Civil Protection.

Food and water from the circuit, teams and hospitality on-site has also been donated to a group who’re organising food banks and distribution for those who have been affected by the floods.

The death toll from this week’s floods has risen to 13, with rescue crews attempting to reach towns and villages in northern Italy and local mayor Monica Rossi warning the situation will be “tragic” if rainfall continues.

More than 13,000 people have been forced to leave their homes.

F1 president Stefano Domenicali, who is from the region, said in a press release on Friday: “I was born and grew up in the marvelous lands of Emilia Romagna, a place that is living through some of the saddest moments in its history.

“The situation facing the communities in the region is terrible, but I know that the resilience and passion of the people in the region, like so many across Italy, will prevail through this crisis.

F1 is donating €1million to flood relief operations in Emilia Romagna (AFP via Getty Images)

“We must do everything we can to support them at this difficult time and that is why we are donating to help support the relief efforts on the ground.

“My thoughts, on behalf of the entire Formula 1 community, are with everyone affected and we want to thank the emergency services for their incredible work.”

The Independent understands the race is unlikely to be rescheduled this year due to the already congested 2023 calendar.

As a result, Imola may now stage a race in 2026 despite their original contract running out in 2025.

For anyone wanting to donate, please click HERE for the link.