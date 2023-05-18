Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have offered their “thoughts and prayers” to residents of Imola, who have been affected by heavy flooding which resulted in the cancellation of this Sunday’s (21 May) Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

“It’s a shame we’re not racing but ultimately the right decision has been made,” the 25-year-old Mercedes driver said.

Italian authorities placed the Emilia Romagna region under a red warning due heavy rain and rising levels of the Santerno river.

In a statement, F1 said the cancellation was made “because it is not possible to safely hold the event for our fans.”

