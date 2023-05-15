The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
F1 race schedule: What time is the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on Sunday?
The 2023 Formula 1 season heads to Imola for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Italy
Formula 1 has the first of two races in Italy this weekend with the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix taking place around the famous Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari circuit in Imola.
Max Verstappen extended his championship lead to 14 points with victory in Miami, as Red Bull claimed another one-two finish with Sergio Perez taking second place.
Fernando Alonso claimed his fourth podium in five races for Aston Maritn, but there were issues once more for Mercedes and Ferrari in Florida.
Mercedes are bringing a much-needed upgrade to Imola in the hope it can help Lewis Hamilton and George Russell while Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will be eyeing improvement in front of the devoted tifosi fanbase. Verstappen won last year’s grand prix, as well as the sprint race which took place at Imola last year.
Here is everything you need to know.
When is the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix?
The sixth race weekend of the 2023 season, the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, takes place from Friday 19 May - Sunday 21 May.
The schedule is as follows: first practice takes place at 12:30pm (BST) with FP2 at 4pm.
On Saturday, third practice takes place at 11:30am before qualifying at 3pm (BST).
The race on Sunday has a start time of 2pm (BST).
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States.
Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Imola the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
Driver Standings
1) Max Verstappen - 119 points
2) Sergio Perez - 105 points
3) Fernando Alonso - 75 points
4) Lewis Hamilton - 56 points
5) Carlos Sainz - 44 points
6) George Russell - 40 points
7) Charles Leclerc - 34 points
8) Lance Stroll - 27 points
9) Lando Norris - 10 points
10) Pierre Gasly - 8 points
11) Nico Hulkenberg - 6 points
12) Esteban Ocon - 6 points
13) Valtteri Bottas - 4 points
14) Oscar Piastri - 4 points
15) Zhou Guanyu - 2 points
16) Yuki Tsunoda - 2 points
17) Kevin Magnussen - 2 points
18) Alex Albon - 1 point
19) Logan Sargeant - 0 points
20) Nyck de Vries - 0 points
Constructors’ Championship
1) Red Bull - 224 points
2) Aston Martin - 102 points
3) Mercedes - 96 points
4) Ferrari - 78 points
5) McLaren - 14 points
6) Alpine - 14 points
7) Haas - 8 points
8) Alfa Romeo - 6 points
9) AlphaTauri - 2 points
10) Williams - 1 point
What are the driver line-ups for 2023?
RED BULL
Max Verstappen
FERRARI
MERCEDES
Lewis Hamilton
ALPINE
Esteban Ocon
Pierre Gasly
McLAREN
Lando Norris
Oscar Piastri
ALFA ROMEO
Valtteri Bottas
Zhou Guanyu
ASTON MARTIN
Fernando Alonso
Lance Stroll
HAAS
Kevin Magnussen
Nico Hulkenberg
ALPHATAURI
Yuki Tsunoda
Nyck de Vries
WILLIAMS
Alex Albon
Logan Sargeant
*italics represents new addition to the grid/change of team
What is the 2023 F1 calendar?
ROUND 6 - EMILIA ROMAGNA
Imola Circuit - 19-21 May
ROUND 7 - MONACO
Circuit de Monaco - 26-28 May
ROUND 8 - SPAIN
Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya - 2-4 June
ROUND 9 - CANADA
Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal - 16-18 June
ROUND 10 - AUSTRIA (sprint weekend)
Red Bull Ring, Spielberg - 30 June-2 July
ROUND 11 - GREAT BRITAIN
Silverstone Circuit - 7-9 July
ROUND 12 - HUNGARY
Hungaroring, Budapest - 21-23 July
ROUND 13 - BELGIUM (sprint weekend)
Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - 28-30 July
ROUND 14 - NETHERLANDS
Circuit Zandvoort - 25-27 August
ROUND 15 - ITALY
Monza Circuit - 1-3 September
ROUND 16 - SINGAPORE
Marina Bay Street Circuit - 15-17 September
ROUND 17 - JAPAN
Suzuka International Racing Course - 22-24 September
ROUND 18 - QATAR (sprint weekend)
Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 6-8 October
ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint weekend)
Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 20-22 October
ROUND 20 - MEXICO
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 27-29 October
ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint weekend)
Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 3-5 November
ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS
Las Vegas Street Circuit - 16-18 November
ROUND 23 - ABU DHABI
Yas Marina Circuit - 24-26 November
