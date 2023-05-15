For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Formula 1 has the first of two races in Italy this weekend with the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix taking place around the famous Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari circuit in Imola.

Max Verstappen extended his championship lead to 14 points with victory in Miami, as Red Bull claimed another one-two finish with Sergio Perez taking second place.

Fernando Alonso claimed his fourth podium in five races for Aston Maritn, but there were issues once more for Mercedes and Ferrari in Florida.

Mercedes are bringing a much-needed upgrade to Imola in the hope it can help Lewis Hamilton and George Russell while Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will be eyeing improvement in front of the devoted tifosi fanbase. Verstappen won last year’s grand prix, as well as the sprint race which took place at Imola last year.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix?

The sixth race weekend of the 2023 season, the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, takes place from Friday 19 May - Sunday 21 May.

The schedule is as follows: first practice takes place at 12:30pm (BST) with FP2 at 4pm.

On Saturday, third practice takes place at 11:30am before qualifying at 3pm (BST).

The race on Sunday has a start time of 2pm (BST).

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States.

Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Imola the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

The tifosi will be out in full force supporting Ferrari in Imola this weekend (Getty Images)

Driver Standings

1) Max Verstappen - 119 points

2) Sergio Perez - 105 points

3) Fernando Alonso - 75 points

4) Lewis Hamilton - 56 points

5) Carlos Sainz - 44 points

6) George Russell - 40 points

7) Charles Leclerc - 34 points

8) Lance Stroll - 27 points

9) Lando Norris - 10 points

10) Pierre Gasly - 8 points

11) Nico Hulkenberg - 6 points

12) Esteban Ocon - 6 points

13) Valtteri Bottas - 4 points

14) Oscar Piastri - 4 points

15) Zhou Guanyu - 2 points

16) Yuki Tsunoda - 2 points

17) Kevin Magnussen - 2 points

18) Alex Albon - 1 point

19) Logan Sargeant - 0 points

20) Nyck de Vries - 0 points

Constructors’ Championship

1) Red Bull - 224 points

2) Aston Martin - 102 points

3) Mercedes - 96 points

4) Ferrari - 78 points

5) McLaren - 14 points

6) Alpine - 14 points

7) Haas - 8 points

8) Alfa Romeo - 6 points

9) AlphaTauri - 2 points

10) Williams - 1 point

What are the driver line-ups for 2023?

RED BULL

Max Verstappen

FERRARI

MERCEDES

Lewis Hamilton

ALPINE

Esteban Ocon

Pierre Gasly

McLAREN

Lando Norris

Oscar Piastri

ALFA ROMEO

Valtteri Bottas

Zhou Guanyu

ASTON MARTIN

Fernando Alonso

Lance Stroll

HAAS

Kevin Magnussen

Nico Hulkenberg

ALPHATAURI

Yuki Tsunoda

Nyck de Vries

WILLIAMS

Alex Albon

Logan Sargeant

*italics represents new addition to the grid/change of team

What is the 2023 F1 calendar?

ROUND 6 - EMILIA ROMAGNA

Imola Circuit - 19-21 May

ROUND 7 - MONACO

Circuit de Monaco - 26-28 May

ROUND 8 - SPAIN

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya - 2-4 June

ROUND 9 - CANADA

Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal - 16-18 June

ROUND 10 - AUSTRIA (sprint weekend)

Red Bull Ring, Spielberg - 30 June-2 July

ROUND 11 - GREAT BRITAIN

Silverstone Circuit - 7-9 July

ROUND 12 - HUNGARY

Hungaroring, Budapest - 21-23 July

ROUND 13 - BELGIUM (sprint weekend)

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - 28-30 July

ROUND 14 - NETHERLANDS

Circuit Zandvoort - 25-27 August

ROUND 15 - ITALY

Monza Circuit - 1-3 September

ROUND 16 - SINGAPORE

Marina Bay Street Circuit - 15-17 September

ROUND 17 - JAPAN

Suzuka International Racing Course - 22-24 September

ROUND 18 - QATAR (sprint weekend)

Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 6-8 October

ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint weekend)

Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 20-22 October

ROUND 20 - MEXICO

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 27-29 October

ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint weekend)

Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 3-5 November

ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas Street Circuit - 16-18 November

ROUND 23 - ABU DHABI

Yas Marina Circuit - 24-26 November