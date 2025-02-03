Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The F1 Exhibition is extending its opening hours on select days for its final month in London.

The exhibition, at the ExCeL in east London, has attracted more than 300,000 visitors since opening last August but moves to Buenos Aires after 2 March.

The critically acclaimed show features Romain Grosjean’s burnt-out Haas car from his fiery crash at the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix, numerous racing simulators and a design lab, which takes a deep dive into the technology of an F1 car.

There is also a section which pays tribute to the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

And from 15 February, the show will be open an extra hour until 7pm on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Ticket prices start from £14 for children and £25 for adults.

The inaugural F1 Exhibition opened in Madrid in 2023 and was the biggest temporary show of the year in the Spanish capital, while Vienna saw ticket sales surpass that of Madrid. The show has also been featured in Toronto.

Speaking on the news that Buenos Aires will host the show from 22 March – 1 June, chief commercial officer of Fenix Entertainment (who hosts the exhibition) Sebastian Bulgheroni said: “We are very aware of the passion that Latin Americans feel for motorsports, particularly for Formula 1 and we are excited to give Argentinian fans the opportunity to get closer to it than ever before.

“We will be starting the South American tour in Buenos Aires and then continuing to other countries within the region to satisfy the huge Formula 1 fanbase.

“Clearly, having such an incredible partnership and this state-of-the-art show is of great value as we continue to position ourselves as the most diversified and internationally expanding Argentine out-of-home entertainment production company.”

F1’s chief commercial officer Emily Prazer added: “As we celebrate the 75th anniversary of Formula 1, the importance of acknowledging the sport’s history and heritage is even more poignant.

“Since the first show in Madrid, F1 Exhibition has been a great success in telling the story of Formula 1 and we are delighted it will make its South American debut in Buenos Aires.

“There has been a strong resurgence in support from the region and we cannot wait for fans to celebrate the pivotal role the region has played in defining our sport.”