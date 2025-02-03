Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

South Africa’s government has extended the deadline for promoter bids to host a Formula 1 grand prix, with a street circuit in Cape Town one possible option in the works.

South Africa has not hosted an F1 race since 1993 but the Minister for Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, has held talks with F1 chiefs about the prospect of staging a race. Last month, McKenzie insisted a race “is going to happen” and could take place as soon as 2027.

Bids are being welcomed from potential promoters, with the Kyalami Circuit just outside Johannesburg – which hosted the last iteration of the South Africa GP 32 years ago – one option.

Another more ambitious option is a 5.7km street circuit around Cape Town’s waterfront and 55,000-capacity DHL Stadium. Formula E hosted a race in 2023 in a similar area of the city.

Either way, the deadline for bids has been extended to 18 March from its original date of 31 January.

"The Ministry of Sport, Arts and Culture, in collaboration with the Bid Steering Committee (BSC), has extended the submission deadline for the Request for Expression of Interest (RFEOI) for South Africa’s Formula 1 Grand Prix bid to 18 March 2025," the ministry said in a statement.

"This extension aims to give stakeholders additional time to submit comprehensive, well-structured proposals in line with RFEOI [Request for Expression of Interest] requirements. The Ministry is committed to a transparent and competitive process to secure this prestigious motorsport event.

"The Ministry urges stakeholders to use this opportunity to support South Africa’s Formula 1 ambitions."

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has made it known the sport’s eagerness to return to Africa – the only continent the calendar does not currently visit.

Rwanda, which hosted the FIA’s end-of-season prize-giving ceremony last month, is also keen on hosting a race on a newly proposed track outside the capital city of Kigali.

open image in gallery Rwandan president Paul Kagame has announced the country is bidding to host a F1 grand prix ( AFP via Getty Images )

Yet McKenzie has held talks with Domenicali in recent months and insists plans are in motion to put South Africa back on the calendar.

“Let me tell you, when I announced that my term would be a failure if we don’t bring F1, then everybody laughed because South Africans underestimate themselves,” he told Super Sport.

“I said, ‘I’m going to start the work’. My team, we put in the work, made the calls, we met with F1 twice

“Where we are at the moment, and it’s the first time people hear this, we are going to announce a committee next week. The committee will then choose which promoter will promote F1, it’s going to happen.”

The axing of the Dutch Grand Prix after 2026 means there is a spot open on the schedule for 2027 and beyond.

The doubtful long-term futures of Imola and Barcelona, with the addition of Madrid from 2026, could also open up another spot on the schedule, with South Korea, Thailand and Argentina also interested in joining the schedule.