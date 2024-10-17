Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The FIA, F1’s governing body, have decided to remove the bonus point available for setting the fastest lap for the 2025 season onwards.

The extra point, given to the driver who sets the fastest lap in Sunday’s grand prix (if he finishes in the top-10), was introduced in 2019.

It often results in drivers pitting late in the race for an extra point, particularly if it doesn’t impact their position in the top-10.

But after some controversy surrounding recently axed driver Daniel Ricciardo setting the fastest lap late on in the Singapore Grand Prix – taking the point away from McLaren’s Lando Norris to aid Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in the title race – the FIA have decided to remove the rule after a meeting of the World Motorsport Council in Paris on Thursday.

A statement read: “Minor changes for 2024 and 2025 Sporting and Technical regulations were approved by the World Council, including the removal of the point awarded for setting the fastest lap and the increase in requirement for fielding a young driver during free practice from once per season to two times per season.”

A further request from The Independent confirmed that the removal of the bonus point is for the 2025 season onwards.

The statement also adds that, from next year, a young driver will have two chances per car to take part in a free practice session.

Currently, only once a year does a driver on the grid have to sacrifice an FP1 spot for a rookie driver.

F1 returns this weekend after a four-week break with the United States Grand Prix in Austin and the fourth sprint weekend of the season.

Verstappen has a 52-point lead to Norris in the title race with six races – and three sprints – remaining.