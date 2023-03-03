F1 Fantasy: How to play and top tips ahead of 2023 season
Each player gets to pick five drivers and two constructors, but you must stay within the cost cap of $100m
The new Formula 1 season is here - and that means F1 Fantasy is back!
The game will see millions of motor sport fans pick their fantasy selection of drivers for an imaginary $100m budget.
F1 Fantasy began five years ago and it has grown rapidly in popularity, in line with F1’s rise in popularity. The 2023 season will reward those players who are able to spot the early trends as the new season takes shape.
See below for all the rules and top tips ahead of Saturday’s deadline of qualifying at the Bahrain GP:
How to play F1 Fantasy 2023
Each player gets to pick five drivers and two constructors (up from one in 2022) ahead of the first race of the season in Bahrain, spending a budget of $100m.
They also pick a weekly ‘DRS Boost’ whose points are doubled – and new for 2023, any driver in your team can be given the DRS boost. There are also chips available to power up your team, 6 in total: Autopilot, Extra DRS boost, No Negative, Wildcard, Limitless and Final Fix.
Max Verstappen is the most expensive driver at $26.9m, with Lewis Hamilton second on $23.7m and Charles Leclerc on $21.2m. As for the Constructors, Red Bull are $27.2m, Mercedes $25.1m and Ferrari $22.1m.
Players can make up to two transfers to their team per week, up until the start of qualifying. More than 2 transfers carries a 4 point penalty per additional transfer - similar to Fantasy Premier League.
F1 Fantasy tips (pre-Bahrain)
Let’s not mess about: get Fernando Alonso on your team! The two-time world champion, for Aston Martin, has been rapid in testing and matched that in practice. At just $8.3m, he is something of a steal given his current pace.
Elsewhere, Nico Hulkenberg is the second-cheapest player at $4.3m and looked quick (fifth-fastest) in second practice on Friday, while Nyck de Vries is also a decent cheap option at $5m.
It’s still hard to look beyond picking Max Verstappen ($26.9m), but Carlos Sainz is not a bad bet for your second-most expensive driver - he’s sixth-most expensive at $17.2m.
Similarly, Aston Martin are an obvious Constructors option at this point at $6.7m alongside one of the big boys.
The deadline to submit your team is qualifying at the Bahrain Grand Prix - 3pm (GMT)
***
One key to success in Fantasy F1 is riding the price waves and increasing the value of your team. You can do this by identifying the best value picks each week, and also by buying and selling strategically - so buy a successful driver at the end of a race on Sunday and sell him on later the following week for a profit.
It’s worth biding your time when it comes to making your final substitutions, however. Practice on Friday will generally reveal plenty about what go down in qualifying, so waiting as long as possible to soak up information will help in making the right decisions each week.
Given the budgetary restrictions, and the fact that most players will have some combination of Hamilton, Verstappen, Mercedes or Red Bull, the area to get a jump on the rest is in the midfield pack.
Will Ferrari toppple Red Bull? Can McLaren top the midfield? And what about Alpine?
How does the scoring work?
Qualifying:
Pole position (first place)
10 pts
2nd place
9 pts
3rd place
8 pts
4th place
7 pts
5th place
6 pts
6th place
5 pts
7th place
4 pts
8th place
3 pts
9th place
2 pts
10th place
1 pt
No time set
-5 pts
Disqualification from qualifying
-15 pts
Constructors’ in qualifying
Neither driver reaches Q2
-1 pt
One driver reaches Q2
1 pt
Both drivers reach Q2
3 pts
One driver reaches Q3
5 pts
Both drivers reach Q3
10 pts
Race:
1st Place
25 pts
2nd place
18 pts
3rd place
15 pts
4th place
12 pts
5th place
10 pts
6th place
8 pts
7th place
6 pts
8th place
4 pts
9th place
2 pts
10th place
1 pt
11th-20th place
0 pts
DNF/Not classified
-20 points
Disqualified
-25 points
Extras
Positions Gained
1 pt per position
Positions lost
-1 point per position
Overtakes made
1 pt per overtake
Fastest lap
10 points
Driver of the Day
10 points
Constructors’ in race
Fastest pitstop
10 points
2nd fastest pitstop
5 points
3rd fastest pitstop
3 pts
