F1 Monaco Grand Prix LIVE: Qualifying results and reaction
Live updates from qualifying at the Monaco Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc target pole position in a crucial qualifying session on Saturday afternoon
Max Verstappen saw off Fernando Alonso to take pole position in a scintillating qualifying session for the Monaco Grand Prix.
Alonso’s Aston Martin mechanics celebrated wildly after it appeared as though the 41-year-old Spaniard had taken his first pole in 11 years.
But Verstappen delivered a mesmerising final sector in Monte Carlo to take top spot with his final throw of the dice, beating Alonso by just 0.084 seconds. Charles Leclerc finished third for Ferrari, one spot ahead of Alpine’s Esteban Ocon with Carlos Sainz fifth.
Lewis Hamilton qualified sixth for Mercedes, two places ahead of team-mate George Russell, with Sergio Perez set to start Sunday’s 78-lap race from last place after he crashed out.
Follow reaction from the Monaco Grand Prix live with The Independent.
Lewis Hamilton was joyous after qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix, insisting he hadn’t enjoyed the race as much since 2008.
The seven-time world champion, driving a new-look Mercedes this weekend, made an error and crashed towards the end of third practice on Saturday morning.
But his car was repaired in time for a topsy-turvy qualifying session, with the 38-year-old sneaking through the opening two sessions before setting the sixth-fastest time in Q3.
Yet despite the ‘midfield’ result, Hamilton revealed he has been in a “good frame of mind” all weekend and has “loved every second of the track” in the principality so far.
George Russell, after finishing P8:
“I tried for more and went slower. Tried that little bit extra, but always a bit disappointing when you know there’s more potential thee.
“The car didn’t feel bad. The biggest thing is getting the tyres in that sweet spot, that can be five-tenths of performance. You saw Esteban, came out of nowhere, nailed everything. Ultimately we didn’t.”
Lewis Hamilton, after finishing P6:
“It’s been an amazing weekend, have loved every second of the track. More than ever! Haven’t enjoyed it as much since 2007, 2008, Formula 3 days. We’ve made some really good changes.
“I’ve arrived here this weekend in a really good frame of mind. Feel really refreshed, I’ve loved the challenge of being in the car. I’m glad I didn’t break the new components, those changes have helped the feeling - going in the right direction. I don’t think we’ll get a full read of the sidepods until Barcelona when we’ll see the car come alive.
“The car felt like a real handful. Switching on the tyres was hard. A decision I took, against everyone’s judgement, and it made it hard. That’s as fast as our car could go, maybe a tenth better.”
Max Verstappen saw off Fernando Alonso to take pole position in a scintillating qualifying session for the Monaco Grand Prix.
Alonso’s Aston Martin mechanics celebrated wildly after it appeared as though the 41-year-old Spaniard had taken his first pole in 11 years.
But Verstappen delivered a mesmerising final sector in Monte Carlo to take top spot with his final throw of the dice, beating Alonso by just 0.084 seconds. Charles Leclerc finished third for Ferrari, one spot ahead of Alpine’s Esteban Ocon with Carlos Sainz fifth.
Lando Norris, speaking about that incident with Charles Leclerc:
“He blocked me, simple as that.”
What do you think should happen? “A penalty for him. Disqualified or something. One rule, don’t slow down in the middle of the tunnel.”
That “disqualified” was said with a smile on his face!
Esteban Ocon, after a brilliant P4:
“I did enjoy that one, what a day! Fourth on the grid, we’ve had definitely signed. I hit the wall, but the car stayed in one piece. Very pleased with the work we’ve done, can be proud of the work we’ve done.
“Hoping it will cause some chaos, get a couple of positions!”
Red Bull boss Christian Horner:
On Verstappen at pole: “When he arrived at the swimming pool he was 0.2 secs down on Fernando, I could see him gaining the time - and he just did it!”
“Elated for Max. Probably the best qualifying lap of his career. For Checo, a mistake in Q1 - I can only think he was distracted by the Alpine on the right. He’ll be kicking himself for that! He just went in too fast.”
On race: “There’s great respect betwen Max and Fernando but they’re similar characters - they’re both hard racers! That first 500m is what’s going to dictate this grand prix!”
Here’s the top-10 for the Monaco Grand Prix!
1) Max Verstappen
2) Fernando Alonso
3) Charles Leclerc
4) Esteban Ocon
5) Carlos Sainz
6) Lewis Hamilton
7) Pierre Gasly
8) George Russell
9) Yuki Tsunoda
10) Lando Norris
Full grid below:
BREAKING - Charles Leclerc under investigation by the stewards
The Ferrari man could be in trouble here - looks like he clearly impeded Lando Norris.
What will the punishment be, I wonder?
