Ferrari announce date for 2024 F1 car launch

Ferrari will launch their 2024 car on Tuesday 13 February as the Scuderia became the first F1 team to confirm when they will reveal their challenger for next year.

The prancing horse finished third in the constructors’ standings in 2023, falling just short of Mercedes in second but a mammoth 454 points behind Red Bull in first.

However, Ferrari were the only team other than Red Bull to win a race with Carlos Sainz’s thrilling victory at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Charles Leclerc claimed six podiums in the 2023 season but has not won a grand prix since July 2022.

Ferrari are yet to confirm the name of their 2024 car and whether – like the SF-23 last year – it will undergo an immediate shakedown on track on the day of the launch at their base in Maranello.

"The launch will take place on the 13th of February, the day before Valentine’s Day, and then you will see the rest on the 13th!” said team principal Fred Vasseur.

The launch will be eight days before the start of pre-season testing in Bahrain on Wednesday 21 February.

Vasseur added that the intention is for Ferrari to wipe the slate clean with their car design, with little carryover from this year to next year.

"We have the same regulations now for three years in a row and you can’t change massively the situation," Vasseur said, at an end-of-year briefing.

Fred Vasseur insisted there won’t be much carryover from the 2023 car to next year’s challenger (Getty Images)

"For sure, we have to do a step and I don’t underestimate the step. We are changing 95% of the components of the car, so perhaps you can consider that a revolution, I don’t know if it will be. Now the expectation will be that we focus on ourselves, we are doing a good step forward, but at the end it is always a matter of comparison.

"You can improve by 100 but if the others are improving by 120, you look stupid, but if they are improving by 80, you will look like a hero.

“So far the most important is to continue to push, to develop and the drivers are in the middle of the project and they are fully in the development and I think that so far we are going in the right direction.

"I don’t know if the others will go more or less, but we will see [at the first race] in Bahrain."

The 2024 season, featuring a record 24 races, starts on Saturday 2 March with the Bahrain Grand Prix in Sakhir.