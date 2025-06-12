Controversial FIA statute voted through to make Mohammed Ben Sulayem’s re-election bid ‘harder to challenge’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The FIA have approved statute changes that critics say will make it harder to challenge FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem's bid for re-election.

A spokesman for Formula 1’s governing body, whose world championships also include rallying and Formula E, said a "resounding majority" voted in favour at the General Assembly meeting in Macau.

He gave no figures and there was no immediate reaction from Ben Sulayem, an Emirati who will be standing for a second four-year term in December and is currently unopposed.

The Paris-based FIA also groups national motoring associations and campaigns for road safety.

Austria's Automobile Association (OAMTC) earlier urged FIA members to vote against the proposed changes in a letter seen by Reuters ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal.

The unsigned letter emailed to the mobility section of the FIA's world council said the FIA risked lasting damage to its reputation.

"There is no urgency regarding these proposed changes,” it added. “They risk further contributing to the erosion of the FIA's reputation for competent and transparent governance.

"It cannot be - and is not - a coincidence that changes relevant to the FIA's elections have been promoted by the FIA's leadership at the same time as the FIA's incumbent president has announced an intention to run in those elections.

"Where there is even a risk of these changes appearing to benefit the current FIA administration, and not the FIA itself, the changes should not be adopted."

Ben Sulayem told Reuters last month, when he confirmed he was standing, that he welcomed competition in the name of democracy.

Ben Sulayem recognised he had enemies but said he was confident of the support of a majority of FIA members.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem is hoping to be re-elected as FIA president ( Getty Images )

"I only have to answer to my members. And they are happy. Actually, they are very happy. They are extremely happy," he said.

The former rally driver has been involved in several controversies since being elected in 2021 as the first FIA president from the Middle East.

He has been at loggerheads with drivers as well as drawing criticism from FIA insiders, while some senior employees have left the organisation.

Briton Robert Reid, a former close ally who quit as an FIA deputy president in April, wrote in his resignation statement of a "fundamental breakdown in governance standards" at the governing body.

Reid and Motorsport UK head David Richards had opposed other statute changes approved by the General Assembly last December that they said limited the powers of audit and ethics committees.

Reuters