FIA boss hints at ‘improvements’ to controversial F1 swearing rules
Mohammed Ben Sulayem has come under fire from drivers for the recent change in sporting regulations
FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has hinted at a climbdown on the controversial swearing regulations implemented in the off-season, ahead of this weekend’s Miami Grand Prix.
Drivers from all classes of FIA-regulated competitions, including Formula One, have expressed their general irritation at the tightening of the FIA’s sporting regulations covering “inappropriate language” – Appendix B – ahead of the 2025 season.
Drivers are susceptible to larger fines and even race suspensions if they use foul-mouthed language in public settings. This follows four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen receiving community service in Rwanda last year for swearing at a press conference in Singapore.
Yet after the FIA opted not to fine Carlos Sainz for swearing in a press conference in Bahrain earlier this month, seen by many as a common-sense decision, under-fire FIA boss Ben Sulayem has hinted that modifications will be made to the sporting code.
“Following constructive feedback from drivers across our seven FIA World Championships, I am considering making improvements to Appendix B,” he said on Instagram.
“As a former rally driver, I understand the demands they face better than most.
“Appendix B is a key part of the International Sporting Code and is central in helping keep the sport accessible for all our sporting family.
“Humans make the rules and humans can improve the rules. This principle of continuous improvement is something I have always believed in and is at the hear of all we do at the FIA.”
Drivers in the World Rally Championship (WRC) issued a statement in February calling for an “urgent solution” to be found after Hyundai driver Adrian Fourmaux was hit with a financial penalty.
French driver Fourmaux said “we f***** yesterday” in a TV interview after the Rally Sweden event in February, breaching the aspect of the FIA’s International Sporting Code which covers “inappropriate language.”
It was the first time a competitor has been punished under the FIA’s – international motorsport’s governing body – new codified set of punishments.
Ben Sulayem, who has been involved in a number of controversies since he took to the helm of the FIA, is expected to stand for re-election when his four-year term expires in December.
