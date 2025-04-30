Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has hinted at a climbdown on the controversial swearing regulations implemented in the off-season, ahead of this weekend’s Miami Grand Prix.

Drivers from all classes of FIA-regulated competitions, including Formula One, have expressed their general irritation at the tightening of the FIA’s sporting regulations covering “inappropriate language” – Appendix B – ahead of the 2025 season.

Drivers are susceptible to larger fines and even race suspensions if they use foul-mouthed language in public settings. This follows four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen receiving community service in Rwanda last year for swearing at a press conference in Singapore.

Yet after the FIA opted not to fine Carlos Sainz for swearing in a press conference in Bahrain earlier this month, seen by many as a common-sense decision, under-fire FIA boss Ben Sulayem has hinted that modifications will be made to the sporting code.

“Following constructive feedback from drivers across our seven FIA World Championships, I am considering making improvements to Appendix B,” he said on Instagram.

“As a former rally driver, I understand the demands they face better than most.

“Appendix B is a key part of the International Sporting Code and is central in helping keep the sport accessible for all our sporting family.

“Humans make the rules and humans can improve the rules. This principle of continuous improvement is something I have always believed in and is at the hear of all we do at the FIA.”

open image in gallery Max Verstappen was punished last year for swearing in a press conference ( AP )

Drivers in the World Rally Championship (WRC) issued a statement in February calling for an “urgent solution” to be found after Hyundai driver Adrian Fourmaux was hit with a financial penalty.

French driver Fourmaux said “we f***** yesterday” in a TV interview after the Rally Sweden event in February, breaching the aspect of the FIA’s International Sporting Code which covers “inappropriate language.”

It was the first time a competitor has been punished under the FIA’s – international motorsport’s governing body – new codified set of punishments.

Ben Sulayem, who has been involved in a number of controversies since he took to the helm of the FIA, is expected to stand for re-election when his four-year term expires in December.