Former F1 race winner Juan Pablo Montoya believes Red Bull could drop to the midfield next year when new regulations are likely to shake-up the running order in the sport.

New engine and chassis rules in 2026 will favour teams with strong power units, with Mercedes rumoured to be the leading manufacturer as teams ready themselves for a new era in Formula One.

Power units will have a reduced ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) output and a more powerful electric motor, while cars will also run on fully sustainable fuels. The DRS overtaking function will also be removed, with “active aerodynamics” and a “manual override mode” set to aid overtaking.

For the first time, Red Bull are developing their own power unit for ‘26 – in partnership with Ford, forming Red Bull-Ford powertrains – and ex-Williams and McLaren driver Montoya says this could mean Christian Horner’s team drop down the pecking order.

“They have an engine power unit for next year that nobody knows how good it is at this point,” Montoya, a seven-time F1 race winner, said.

“Red Bull next year could be running where Williams is running [this year, fifth].”

Montoya also gave his thoughts on Max Verstappen’s future, with Red Bull’s star driver being heavily linked with a move to Mercedes or Aston Martin. The four-time world champion does have a contract with Red Bull until the end of 2028.

“The hard thing is, McLaren just re-signed Piastri,” Montoya said, in partnership with Instant Casino. “Would Toto get rid of Antonelli to accommodate Max? Or would you get rid of George? I don't know how clear the option is there.

“Basically, if Max went to Mercedes, whoever left Mercedes would go to Red Bull, in my opinion.

“If you had to make a decision tomorrow, would you get rid of George? George has been a Mercedes guy for a long time. It's not like the only eyes were for Antonelli.

“And Antonelli's done a very good job being a rookie. So the question is, do you want to pair George with Max? Do you want to pair Max with Antonelli? Or you decide to stay where you are and don't take Max? That could happen.

“I know Toto was desperate to have Max last year. Is he still desperate this year to have Max? I'm not so sure.”

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff insisted at the last race in Saudi Arabia he is not interested in signing Verstappen, admitting he is happy with his current driver pairing of George Russell and Kimi Antonelli.

On the same weekend, it was reported in Italian media that Aston – who now have ex-Red Bull designer Adrian Newey working on their 2026 car – have made a £228m offer to sign Verstappen.

Verstappen is currently third in the drivers’ standings, 12 points off championship leader Oscar Piastri, ahead of the next race in Miami (2-4 May).