Max Verstappen was ‘disrespectful’ on F1 podium in Saudi Arabia, says Johnny Herbert

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Johnny Herbert believes Max Verstappen was “unprofessional and disrespectful” on the Saudi Arabian GP podium after finishing second to Oscar Piastri on Sunday.

Former F1 race winner Herbert added that Verstappen should have been given a 10-second penalty for the incident at turn one on lap one with Piastri, instead of a five-second penalty.

Pole-sitter Verstappen came out second best with McLaren’s Piastri in Jeddah and was clearly annoyed by the penalty given to him, refusing to directly answer a question on the topic from David Coulthard on the grid after the race.

In the customary podium celebrations afterwards, Verstappen did not spray champagne in the usual manner with Piastri and third-placed driver Leclerc – something Herbert picked up on.

"I saw Max Verstappen drink the champagne on the podium and didn't really celebrate [with] Oscar or Charles – it comes across as unprofessional and disrespectful, from a four-time world champion,” Herbert said.

“You have to be gracious in defeat sometimes. I don't know how people will argue that it was an unfair penalty.

“The people arguing against it have probably never been in a race car, and definitely not in an F1 car, so they have zero understanding. I'll include Christian Horner in this, too.

“I know he's the team principal and he's trying to do what's best for Red Bull, but sometimes you have to just admit you're wrong and give the place back. Most drivers are very aware of when they should give the place back."

Red Bull boss Horner argued after the race, via still images from Verstappen’s onboard camera, that his driver was “ahead at the apex” and should not have been penalised.

"It was a definite penalty, because when you go into any corner, especially a tight one like that, you've got to be on the apex near the curb,” Herbert added, in partnership with Beste Online Casino Nederland. “The apex of the turn was not where Verstappen was, who was two metres out.

open image in gallery Max Verstappen was ‘disrespectful’ on the F1 podium in Saudi Arabia, says Johnny Herbert ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Verstappen finished second to Oscar Piastri in Jeddah ( Getty Images )

"Horner then came up with the picture of evidence to show who was in front in turn one, which was a load of baloney, but to me, it was passing the buck to the FIA and the stewards.

“It's wrong, it shouldn't be like that. Red Bull had a chance to give the place back but they chose not to.”

Red Bull, ultimately, decided not to officially appeal the penalty afterwards.

open image in gallery Herbert also believes Verstappen should have been given a 10-second penalty instead of five seconds ( Getty Images )

Herbert was dropped as an F1 race steward in January after being criticised by Verstappen’s dad, Jos, for commenting on the Dutchman’s driving style as a media pundit, alongside being an official.

Herbert was critical of Verstappen’s driving style in Mexico last year, when the former British driver was part of the stewarding panel who dished out a 20-second penalty to the Red Bull driver. This incident prompted Jos to rebuke: “I think a steward shouldn’t talk to the press at all.”

Herbert, 60, was then dropped by the FIA prior to the 2025 season due to the “incompatibility” of his dual role.

The next race of the 2025 season is the Miami Grand Prix (2-4 May).