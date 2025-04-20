Oscar Piastri wins Saudi Arabian GP after controversial Max Verstappen penalty

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Oscar Piastri moved ahead of Lando Norris and into the F1 drivers’ championship lead with victory at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix as Max Verstappen paid the price for a first-lap penalty.

Pole-sitter Verstappen was penalised for cutting the corner at turn one to stay ahead of Piastri, allowing the McLaren man to jump in front at the pit stops and he never looked back.

Piastri made it back-to-back wins and three for the season to move 10 points ahead of team-mate Norris at the top of the standings – the first Australian to lead since Mark Webber in 2010.

Norris labelled himself a “f*****g idiot” after crashing in qualifying and admitted he’d made life difficult for himself starting from 10th.

But he limited the damage with a strong race to finish fourth and is two points ahead of Verstappen. Charles Leclerc claimed third for Ferrari with Mercedes’ George Russell fifth.

Verstappen’s Red Bull future dominated the pre-race build-up after a disappointing weekend in Bahrain sparked more speculation that he may wish to leave the team.

The four-time world champion banished that talk and issues with his car with a flawless lap to take pole on Saturday.

Every previous race this season, including China’s sprint, had been won from pole but Piastri made an early bid to change that as he got a great launch off the line and moved to the inside of Verstappen.

The Dutchman dived across the run-off area and stayed ahead, with Piastri on the radio to say: “He needs to give that back, I was ahead.”

open image in gallery Piastri and Max Verstappen went into turn one side-by-side and the Red Bull driver was penalised ( AP )

Verstappen’s view was: “He forced me off, there was no intention from him to make that corner.”

TOP-10 - SAUDI ARABIAN GRAND PRIX 1. Oscar Piastri 2. Max Verstappen 3. Charles Leclerc 4. Lando Norris 5. George Russell 6. Kimi Antonelli 7. Lewis Hamilton 8. Carlos Sainz 9. Alex Albon 10. Isack Hadjar

The stewards sided with Piastri as Verstappen received a five-second penalty. “Well that is f*****g lovely,” said Verstappen.

Further back, Yuki Tsunoda and Pierre Gasly banged wheels and were both out – forcing a first-lap safety car.

Verstappen got the jump on Piastri at the restart as the McLaren was forced to defend from Russell.

Piastri pitted on lap 19, trailing by nearly three seconds, with Verstappen in two laps later. The Dutchman served his penalty and emerged three seconds behind.

On his out lap, Piastri completed a sensational overtake on Lewis Hamilton. Once he gained clean air ahead of Verstappen, Piastri showcased the might of the McLaren to cruise to victory.

open image in gallery Piastri now leads teammate Lando Norris by 10 points ( AP )

Norris had moved up two places courtesy of the first-lap crash and was soon up to seventh by passing Carlos Sainz but found Lewis Hamilton a tougher task.

For two laps running, Norris moved ahead only for Hamilton to hit back with DRS down the main straight. On lap 15, Norris got the job done to claim sixth.

Norris and Leclerc both ran long first stints and the Ferrari man used his fresh rubber to pass Russell to take third with 13 laps remaining.

Russell was struggling and was soon reeled in by Norris, who blasted past at the start of lap 41 to secure fourth.

Hamilton came home where he started, taking seventh for Ferrari.