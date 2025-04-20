Jump to content
F1 standings after Saudi Arabian GP as Oscar Piastri takes lead of world championship

Piastri won his second race in a row to take the lead of the world championship from Lando Norris

Kieran Jackson
Sunday 20 April 2025 19:45 BST
Oscar Piastri now leads the world championship by 10 points
Oscar Piastri now leads the world championship by 10 points (Getty Images)

Oscar Piastri moved ahead of Lando Norris and into the drivers’ championship lead with victory at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix as Max Verstappen paid the price for a first-lap penalty.

Pole-sitter Verstappen was penalised for cutting the corner at turn one to stay ahead of Piastri, allowing the McLaren man to jump in front at the pit stops and he never looked back.

Piastri made it back-to-back wins and three for the season to move 10 points ahead of team-mate Norris at the top of the standings – the first Australian to lead since Mark Webber in 2010.

Charles Leclerc claimed third for Ferrari with Mercedes’ George Russell fifth. Lewis Hamilton came home where he started, taking seventh for Ferrari.

Follow the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix with The Independent

F1 driver standings after Saudi Arabia GP

1. Oscar Piastri – 99 points

2. Lando Norris – 89 points

3. Max Verstappen – 87 points

4. George Russell – 75 points

5. Charles Leclerc – 50 points

6. Kimi Antonelli – 40 points

7. Lewis Hamilton – 33 points

8. Alex Albon – 20 points

9. Esteban Ocon – 14 points

10. Lance Stroll – 10 points

11. Pierre Gasly – 6 points

12. Nico Hulkenberg – 6 points

13. Ollie Bearman – 6 points

14. Isack Hadjar – 5 points

15. Yuki Tsunoda – 5 points

16. Carlos Sainz – 5 points

17. Liam Lawson – 0 points

18. Jack Doohan – 0 points

19. Gabriel Bortoleto – 0 points

20. Fernando Alonso – 0 points

F1 constructor standings after Saudi Arabian GP

1. McLaren - 188 points

2. Mercedes - 111 points

3. Red Bull - 89 points

4. Ferrari - 78 points

5. Williams - 25 points

6. Haas - 20 points

7. Aston Martin - 10 points

8. Racing Bulls - 8 points

9. Alpine - 6 points

10. Sauber - 6 points

