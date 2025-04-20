F1 standings after Saudi Arabian GP as Oscar Piastri takes lead of world championship
Piastri won his second race in a row to take the lead of the world championship from Lando Norris
Oscar Piastri moved ahead of Lando Norris and into the drivers’ championship lead with victory at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix as Max Verstappen paid the price for a first-lap penalty.
Pole-sitter Verstappen was penalised for cutting the corner at turn one to stay ahead of Piastri, allowing the McLaren man to jump in front at the pit stops and he never looked back.
Piastri made it back-to-back wins and three for the season to move 10 points ahead of team-mate Norris at the top of the standings – the first Australian to lead since Mark Webber in 2010.
Charles Leclerc claimed third for Ferrari with Mercedes’ George Russell fifth. Lewis Hamilton came home where he started, taking seventh for Ferrari.
F1 driver standings after Saudi Arabia GP
4. George Russell – 75 points
5. Charles Leclerc – 50 points
6. Kimi Antonelli – 40 points
8. Alex Albon – 20 points
9. Esteban Ocon – 14 points
10. Lance Stroll – 10 points
11. Pierre Gasly – 6 points
12. Nico Hulkenberg – 6 points
13. Ollie Bearman – 6 points
14. Isack Hadjar – 5 points
16. Carlos Sainz – 5 points
17. Liam Lawson – 0 points
18. Jack Doohan – 0 points
19. Gabriel Bortoleto – 0 points
20. Fernando Alonso – 0 points
F1 constructor standings after Saudi Arabian GP
1. McLaren - 188 points
2. Mercedes - 111 points
3. Red Bull - 89 points
4. Ferrari - 78 points
5. Williams - 25 points
6. Haas - 20 points
7. Aston Martin - 10 points
8. Racing Bulls - 8 points
9. Alpine - 6 points
10. Sauber - 6 points
