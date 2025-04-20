Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Max Verstappen refused to discuss the five-second penalty which changed the course of the Saudi Arabian GP – as the reigning F1 world champion finished behind winner Oscar Piastri.

Red Bull driver Verstappen, who started on pole, reacted slower at lights out with second-placed Piastri surging down the inside heading into turn one.

Verstappen left the racetrack, failing to make the corner, but maintained the lead from the McLaren driver – who appealed for the Dutchman to give the place back.

Verstappen refused to do so and the stewards had their say, dishing out a five-second time penalty to the race leader. Piastri took the lead after that first pit-stop and never looked back, finishing 2.8 seconds ahead of Verstappen.

When asked about the incident by David Coulthard after the 50-lap race, Verstappen gave just a 13-second response and did not stay for a second question.

“I’m going to keep it quite short,” Verstappen said. “Just want to say thank you to the fans here in Jeddah.

“It’s been a great weekend, I love the track, the rest is what it is, I’m looking forward to Miami, so see you there.”

Verstappen elaborated slightly when asked by Sky Sports F1 about the lap-one clash, but insisted any opinions were just a “waste of time.”

“This is not my problem, to be honest,” he said.

open image in gallery Verstappen was handed a five-second penalty for the lap-one incident ( Getty Images )

“I was much happier on that medium. The changes we made to the car helped a lot.

“Let’s get the paperwork [on the rules] it’s all written down.

“It’s not in my interest, the only thing in my interest is now looking forward to being home.”

Verstappen now lies third in the drivers’ standings and trails new championship leader Piastri by 12 points heading into round six in Miami in two weeks’ time.