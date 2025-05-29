What is F1’s new flexi-wing clampdown – and will it impact McLaren at Spanish GP?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The FIA are introducing a new regulation regarding flexible front-wings this weekend at the Spanish Grand Prix, which could shake-up the 2025 season pecking order.

A third of the way through the 2025 F1 season, McLaren are the dominant team, with Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris the frontrunners for the world championship.

Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari have been languishing in their wake but are all hopeful that this weekend in Barcelona could represent a key turning point.

McLaren’s “flexi-wings” have been a hot topic of conversation since their emergence at the front a year ago. Despite repeated protests, however, the papaya have passed all FIA checks and tests.

Now though, race nine sees a new regulation regarding the front-wing which teams will have to comply with.

What is the new clampdown?

Until the Spanish GP, front wings were allowed to deflect (flex) up to 15mm vertically when the load is applied symmetrically to both sides of the car, and up to 20mm when applied to one side.

Yet the new FIA clampdown sees both figures reduce by 5mm. Hence, the vertical deflection must be no more than 10mm on both sides and 15mm on one side.

In addition, before Spain, the front wing flap could deflect no more than 5mm when measured along the loading axis with a 60N point load applied normal to the flap. Now, the deflection amount cannot exceed 3mm.

The FIA have made the change to “ensure that bodywork flexibility is no longer a point of contention for the 2025 season.”

Earlier this season, in China, the FIA changed the rear-wing regulations in an attempt to eliminate the so-called “mini-DRS” impact of the rear wing.

open image in gallery Front wings are now only allowed to flex by no more than 10mm on both sides and 15mm on one side ( Gorgio Piola Design )

Will it impact McLaren?

McLaren’s “flexi-wings” have been a hot topic of conversation – and protest – because of the performance benefit of flexible bodywork on this generation of ground-effect Formula 1 car.

The cars generate more downforce at high speed, with the front wing becoming more powerful as it gets pulled closer to the ground.

A flexi-wing on the front of the car, that bends under load, produces less downforce in fast corners before “snapping back” under braking to provide more downforce in slow corners.

TV footage has shown McLaren’s MCL39 car, and the 2024 MCL38, to flex. However, the team insist their wings are not the secret to their success.

However, other teams remain hopeful it will narrow the deficit. Red Bull boss Christian Horner said: “It’s essentially a regulation change.

open image in gallery McLaren’s front-wings have been a topic of contention ( Getty )

“Maybe that will have zero impact on the running order, but it’s a change, and it will affect all the teams – maybe neutrally, but there will be an impact from it.

"What we don't know is how it will affect other…it's a significant change and so of course there will be some effect. Now, of course, the teams have anticipated that so it may well be neutral or maybe it will have some effect on degradation. It doesn't make life easier."

What about Ferrari – can it launch Lewis Hamilton’s season?

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff believes Ferrari, currently positioned fourth in the world championship, have the most to gain from this regulation change.

“I think what we have seen is that Ferrari was probably most conservative on flexi wings,” he said.

“What it's going to do on the pecking order is something we need to look at. I'm not sure it will, but another angle of curiosity and I don't know how it's going to go."

open image in gallery Lewis Hamilton finished fifth in Monaco last time out ( Getty Images )

And Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur, under pressure after an underwhelming first eight races of the season, acknowledged after the last race in Monaco that the new regulation can be a “gamechanger.”

“We are working on it for ages now,” Vasseur said.

“This can be a gamechanger for everybody because we don't know the impact on every single team of the new regulation.

“We will be focused on this to have better exploitation of the front wing.”

Lewis Hamilton is yet to finish on the grand prix podium for his new team, but has shown signs of improvement in the last fortnight with a fourth-place finish in Imola and fifth-place standing in Monaco.

Will this clampdown bring the Brit back into race-winning contention? We’ll soon find out.