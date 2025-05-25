Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

F1 standings after Monaco GP as Lando Norris closes gap to Oscar Piastri

Norris held the lead at the start and kept his composure to win in the principality

Kieran Jackson
Sunday 25 May 2025 16:51 BST
Comments
Lewis Hamilton greets Ferrari fans in Imola after fourth-place finish

Lando Norris slashed Oscar Piastri’s title lead after navigating the two-stop strategy puzzle to clinch his first Monaco Grand Prix victory.

The British driver converted pole into the win around the famed streets of Monte Carlo as he held off home favourite Charles Leclerc in the closing stages.

The new two-stop rule failed to make a huge impact on the standings, as the top four retained their order before being unable to pass in the final stages – with Leclerc second, Piastri third and Max Verstappen fourth. Victory meant Norris cut his McLaren team-mate’s championship lead to three points.

Lewis Hamilton gained two places to finish fifth but was almost a minute off the lead. George Russell ultimately finished 11th.

Here’s how the standings look after the Monaco GP.

Recommended

F1 driver standings after Monaco GP

1. Oscar Piastri – 161 points

2. Lando Norris – 158 points

3. Max Verstappen – 136 points

4. George Russell – 99 points

5. Charles Leclerc – 79 points

6. Lewis Hamilton – 63 points

7. Kimi Antonelli – 48 points

8. Alex Albon – 42 points

9. Esteban Ocon – 20 points

10. Isack Hadjar – 15 points

11. Lance Stroll – 14 points

12. Carlos Sainz – 13 points

13. Yuki Tsunoda – 10 points

14. Liam Lawson – 8 points

15. Pierre Gasly – 7 points

16. Nico Hulkenberg - 6 points

17. Ollie Bearman – 6 points

18. Fernando Alonso – 0 points

19. Jack Doohan – 0 points

20. Gabriel Bortoleto – 0 points

Lando Norris, left, trails his team-mate Oscar Piastri by three points in the championship standings
Lando Norris, left, trails his team-mate Oscar Piastri by three points in the championship standings (AP)

F1 constructor standings after Monaco GP

1. McLaren - 317 points

2. Mercedes - 147 points

3. Red Bull - 143 points

4. Ferrari - 142 points

5. Williams - 54 points

6. Haas - 26 points

7. Racing Bulls - 22 points

7. Aston Martin - 14 points

9. Alpine - 7 points

10. Sauber - 6 points

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in