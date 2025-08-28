George Russell issues update on Mercedes future ahead of Dutch Grand Prix

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

George Russell has given an update on his future at Mercedes, insisting contract talks are progressing as he looks to secure his place on the team beyond the current season.

Talk of Max Verstappen switching from Red Bull died down over the summer after Mercedes principal Toto Wolff said the team had stopped exploring the idea. Wolff said he wanted to continue working with Russell and teenage teammate Kimi Antonelli going forwards, with a new engine era starting in 2026 and the Mercedes power unit expected to be the pick of the field.

And Russell insists contract talks are progressing, despite a lack of updates over the summer break.

"We're in positive talks at the moment,” Russell said ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix. “Nothing was going to happen during the summer break because from both of our sides there was no reason for it to happen. We wanted to ultimately enjoy the short time we had off, but things are moving in the right direction.”

Russell sits fourth in the drivers’ championship on 172 points, behind overall leader Oscar Piastri (284), his McLaren teammate Lando Norris (275) and third-placed Verstappen (187), while Antonelli is seventh in the standings with 64 points.

open image in gallery George Russell is confident his future lies with Mercedes ( Getty Images )

Wolff has been full of praise for Russell’s performances this season, which have included six podiums and one win in the opening 14 races. The driver says it is a matter of when, not if, he signs a new deal.

“Hopefully in due course, but as I said before the break, we need to make sure it’s right,” said Russell. “There isn’t any time pressure from my side. There’s no time pressure from the team’s side, so it may take longer than ordinarily, but there’s no need for you guys to read any more into that than than the reality.

“It’s just juggling a lot of priorities between on track performance, development of 2026, sponsorship events, and getting back in shape training wise and then of course doing the contract, it’s not like the world stops just to sort it.”