George Russell has warned about the realities of F1 banning tyre blankets for the 2024 season, insisting “there will be crashes”.

Tyre blankets allow teams to heat their tyres to 70C for two hours before a grand prix session, with the result of more grip for the drivers coming out of the pits or at the start of the race.

But to improve sustainability, tyre supplier Pirelli have been developing tyres that do not need pre-warming. Drivers have been testing dry-tyre versions, while the Monaco Grand Prix last month ran with blanket-free wet tyres.

Yet Russell, who took part in a tyre test in Barcelona a few weeks ago, believes there are concerns about the prospective rule change for next year.

“If I’m being totally honest, I don’t think we as a sport are at a position yet to bring these tyres into a racing scenario,” Russell said.

"I would be very concerned for all the mechanics in the pit lane during a pitstop, I’d be very concerned for the out lap from a race in cold conditions. There will be crashes, I have no doubt about it.

"And I think there’s a lot of work, expense, development going into these tyres. I feel like that could be put elsewhere."

However, Pirelli insist its blanket-free slick tyres are raceable and the focus should instead switch on drivers changing their driving style to navigate their way around the circuit.

George Russell is concerned about the prospect of banning tyre blankets next season (Getty Images)

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who also participated in the test, said his testing of the tyres went well but echoed Russell’s worries.

“In lower temperatures, I don’t know,” he said. “I haven’t tested these tyres in lower temperatures and that’s where the big question mark is.

"So, very difficult to answer whether I will be happy to go. I would like to maybe test those tyres in different conditions and then see whether they are raceable in all conditions.”

A decision on next year will be made after a final test, following the British Grand Prix in July, with Red Bull, Haas and Williams taking part. A vote amongst all 10 teams will then take place.