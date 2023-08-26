F1 grid: Starting positions for Dutch Grand Prix

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Formula 1 returns after a four-week summer break with the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort at the end of August.

Max Verstappen claimed his eighth grand prix victory in a row last time out in Belgium and now returns to his home track, where he won last year and on its return to the calendar in 2021. The Dutchman is cruising to a third F1 world championship this season and currently holds a 125-point lead to Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez.

Lewis Hamilton endured a difficult weekend in Belgium and at Zandvoort will be looking to claim a first race win since Saudi Arabia in December 2021. The Mercedes star is one point behind third-placed Fernando Alonso in the championship.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc claimed the final podium spot at Spa-Francorchamps which moved him up to fifth in the standings, level on points with Mercedes’ George Russell, while McLaren’s Lando Norris will be targeting a third podium in four races.

Here is everything you need to know.

What is the race schedule?

(All times BST)

Sunday 27 August

Race: 2pm

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The entire race schedule from Zandvoort will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 n the UK and Ireland. Sky’s coverage of the race on Sunday starts at 12:30pm (BST).

The weekend’s action will be broadcasted on ESPN in the United States.

Free-to-air highlights in the UK will be aired on Channel 4; for the grand prix on Sunday evening at 6:30pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in the Netherlands on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Max Verstappen is targeting victory at his home race (Getty Images)

What is the starting grid?

1) Max Verstappen

2) Lando Norris

3) George Russell

4) Alex Albon

5) Fernando Alonso

6) Carlos Sainz

7) Sergio Perez

8) Oscar Piastri

9) Charles Leclerc

10) Logan Sargeant

11) Lance Stroll

12) Pierre Gasly

13) Lewis Hamilton

14) Yuki Tsunoda

15) Nico Hulkenberg

16) Zhou Guanyu

17) Esteban Ocon

18) Kevin Magnussen

19) Valtteri Bottas

20) Liam Lawson

Driver Standings

1) Max Verstappen - 314 points

2) Sergio Perez - 189 points

3) Fernando Alonso - 149 points

4) Lewis Hamilton - 148 points

5) Charles Leclerc - 99 points

6) George Russell - 99 points

7) Carlos Sainz - 92 points

8) Lando Norris - 69 points

9) Lance Stroll - 47 points

10) Esteban Ocon - 35 points

11) Oscar Piastri - 34 points

12) Pierre Gasly - 22 points

13) Alex Albon - 11 points

14) Nico Hulkenberg - 9 points

15) Valtteri Bottas - 5 points

16) Zhou Guanyu - 4 points

17) Yuki Tsunoda - 3 points

18) Kevin Magnussen - 2 points

19) Logan Sargeant - 0 points

20) Nyck de Vries - 0 points

21) Daniel Ricciardo - 0 points

Constructors’ Championship

1) Red Bull - 503 points

2) Mercedes - 247 points

3) Aston Martin - 196 points

4) Ferrari - 191 points

5) McLaren - 103 points

6) Alpine - 57 points

7) Williams - 11 points

8) Haas - 11 points

9) Alfa Romeo - 9 points

10) AlphaTauri - 3 points

What is the 2023 F1 calendar?

ROUND 14 - NETHERLANDS

Circuit Zandvoort - 25-27 August

ROUND 15 - ITALY

Monza Circuit - 1-3 September

ROUND 16 - SINGAPORE

Marina Bay Street Circuit - 15-17 September

ROUND 17 - JAPAN

Suzuka International Racing Course - 22-24 September

ROUND 18 - QATAR (sprint weekend)

Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 6-8 October

ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint weekend)

Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 20-22 October

ROUND 20 - MEXICO

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 27-29 October

ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint weekend)

Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 3-5 November

ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas Street Circuit - 16-18 November

ROUND 23 - ABU DHABI

Yas Marina Circuit - 24-26 November