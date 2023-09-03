Max Verstappen breaks new ground with record victory at Italian Grand Prix

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

New ground, even for Max Verstappen. A 10th Formula 1 victory in a row – breaking Sebastian Vettel’s record from 10 years ago – and another win at the home of Ferrari. But the Monza crowd were treated under the blazing Italian sunshine on Sunday to some brilliant racing at the front of the field throughout.

To the end, the battles ensued. While Sergio Perez close to the end came home to take second and secure a Red Bull one-two, Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc continued to squabble for that final podium spot. In the end, pole-sitter Sainz kept hold of a very much deserved third position. The Spaniard’s first podium of the season.

Mercedes were the next-best of the rest in fifth and sixth for George Russell and Lewis Hamilton respectively, while Alex Albon drove one of the defensive races of his life to keep hold of P7 from the McLaren of Lando Norris.

This one wasn’t as comfortable as many that have gone by for the Dutchman. At the home of Ferrari, the opening 45 minutes was enthralling. Amid the red smoke of the excitable tifosi at Monza, out of nowhere a delay. Yuki Tsunoda’s AlphaTauri car broke down on the formation lap, resulting in a 20-minute delay to the start of the race.

But when the lights eventually went out, it was clean and tidy throughout the pack. Sainz – leading race laps for the first time in 2023 – did well to hold off Verstappen, first after a surge down the outside from the Dutchman in lap six, and then continuously down the home straight.

“They have a lot of top speed down the straights!” noted Verstappen. A sense of shock in the Dutchman’s cockpit. But by lap 15, coming out of turn 1 and around the Curva Grande, Sainz could not hold no more. To the disappointment of the thousands in the stands, despite a valiant fight, the route for Verstappen to history was no longer obscured.

The battle, as it so often has been this season, was then behind the champion-in-waiting. All the pack – bar Hamilton – pitted onto hard tyres from mediums and the order was largely restored. The question now was, could the Ferraris hold off Sergio Perez, storming around in the second Red Bull?

In the end, the answer was no. Of course it was no. Red Bull have been peerless this season and – with a 15th win in a row overall, a 14th win this season – are still on track for an unprecedented faultless campaign.

The common theme prevailed, with Perez first taking Leclerc down the home straight into turn one before Sainz – despite once more defending brilliantly, positioning his car exquisitely in the right spot – eventually had to concede with 10 laps to go.

But this final race of the European stint remained intoxicating. Squabbles between the two McLarens for position saw Norris clip team-mate Oscar Piastri, while both Russell and Hamilton received five-second penalties; at fault for two separate incidents. Hamilton’s overtake late on of Albon means it was, in the end, irrelevant.

What is not irrelevant is the significance of Red Bull’s and Verstappen’s achievement. Race-by-race, tearing up the record books. The route back for the rest remains some way away.