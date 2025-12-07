The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
F1 grid: Starting positions for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
F1 heads to Yas Marina for the final race of the season, with Lando Norris 12 points clear of Max Verstappen
Lando Norris will start his quest to be crowned champion of the world from second on the grid after Max Verstappen put his Red Bull on pole position with a magical qualifying lap in Abu Dhabi.
Verstappen danced his way round the 21 corners of the Yas Marina Circuit to finish his first run in the decisive Q3 0.327 seconds faster than Oscar Piastri and nearly half-a-second clear of Norris.
Although the McLaren pair improved with their final laps, Norris clearing Piastri to move on to the front row, it was Verstappen who went faster again.
In the end, he finished 0.201 sec clear of Norris with Piastri 0.230 sec back. It means the three world championship contenders will be line astern on Sunday. Norris will be assured of his first world title if he finishes third regardless of where Verstappen ends Sunday’s decisive 58-lap in the desert.
What is the starting grid?
1. Max Verstappen - Red Bull
2. Lando Norris - McLaren
3. Oscar Piastri - McLaren
4. George Russell - Mercedes
5. Charles Leclerc - Ferrari
6. Fernando Alonso - Aston Martin
7. Gabriel Bortoleto - Sauber
8. Esteban Ocon - Haas
9. Isack Hadjar - Racing Bulls
10. Yuki Tsunoda - Red Bull
11. Ollie Bearman - Haas
12. Carlos Sainz - Williams
13. Liam Lawson - Racing Bulls
14. Kimi Antonelli - Mercedes
15. Lance Stroll - Aston Martin
16. Lewis Hamilton - Ferrari
17. Alex Albon - Williams
19. Nico Hulkenberg - Sauber
19. Pierre Gasly - Alpine
20. Franco Colapinto - Alpine
When is the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?
Time GMT
Sunday 7 December
- Race: 1pm
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 11am (GMT).
Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action at the Yas Marina Circuit on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help.
F1 driver standings
1. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 408 points
2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 396 points
3. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 392 points
4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 309 points
5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 230 points
6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 152 points
7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 152 points
8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 73 points
9. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 64 points
10. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 51 points
11. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 49 points
12. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 48 points
13. Ollie Bearman (Haas) – 41 points
14. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 38 points
15. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 33 points
16. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 32 points
17. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 32 points
18. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 22 points
19. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 19 points
20. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points
21. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points
F1 constructor standings
1. McLaren - 800 points (champions)
2. Mercedes - 459 points
3. Red Bull - 426 points
4. Ferrari - 382 points
5. Williams - 137 points
6. Racing Bulls - 92 points
7. Aston Martin - 80 points
8. Haas - 73 points
9. Sauber - 68 points
10. Alpine - 22 points
