F1 grid: Starting positions for Belgian Grand Prix

Formula One returns to one of the world’s most iconic race tracks this weekend as the famous Spa-Francorchamps circuit hosts the Belgian Grand Prix.

Oscar Piastri claimed the first win of his F1 career last time out in Hungary as he took the chequered flag ahead of team-mate Lando Norris after the Brit eventually succumbed to McLaren’s team orders.

Lewis Hamilton finished on the podium in third while Max Verstappen endured a Sunday to forget as he argued with his race engineer and crashed into Hamilton late on, ultimately finishing fifth. Despite this, Verstappen still has a 76-point lead in the world championship to Norris in second with 11 races remaining.

The Red Bull driver looks set to take a 10-place grid penalty this Sunday due to taking a new engine, though he has won from down the grid in the last two years at Spa. It is also a big weekend for his team-mate Sergio Perez, with uncertainty surrounding his future at the team following a run of poor results.

See below for all the key information ahead of this weekend’s race:

What is the starting grid?

1. Charles Leclerc

2. Sergio Perez

3. Lewis Hamilton

4. Lando Norris

5. Oscar Piastri

6. George Russell

7. Carlos Sainz

8. Fernando Alonso

9. Esteban Ocon

10. Alex Albon

11. Max Verstappen*

12. Pierre Gasly

13. Daniel Ricciardo

14. Valtteri Bottas

15. Lance Stroll

16. Nico Hulkenberg

17. Kevin Magnussen

18. Logan Sargeant

19. Zhou Guanyu

20. Yuki Tsunoda**

*Verstappen takes a 10-place grid penalty for exceeding his engine allocation

**Tsunoda starts at the back of the grid after exceeding his engine allocation

When is the Belgian Grand Prix?

All times BST

Sunday 21 July

Race: 2pm

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The Belgian Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 12:30pm (BST).

You can watch highlights on free-to-air Channel 4 at 7:30pm (BST) on Saturday evening for qualifying and 6:30pm on Sunday evening for the race.

Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action at Spa-Francorchamps on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the Belgian Grand Prix then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market.

Spa-Francorchamps hosts round 14 of the 2024 F1 season ( Getty Images )

What is the 2024 F1 calendar?

ROUND 14 - BELGIUM

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - 26-28 July

ROUND 15 - NETHERLANDS

Circuit Zandvoort - 23-25 August

ROUND 16 - ITALY

Monza Circuit - 30 August - 1 September

ROUND 17 - AZERBAIJAN

Baku City Circuit - 13-15 September

ROUND 18 - SINGAPORE

Marina Bay Street Circuit - 20-22 September

ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint race)

Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 18-20 October

ROUND 20 - MEXICO

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 25-27 October

ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint race)

Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 1-3 November

ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas Street Circuit - 21-23 November

ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint race)

Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 29 November - 1 December

ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI

Yas Marina Circuit - 6-8 December

Driver Standings

1. Max Verstappen - 265 points

2. Lando Norris - 189 points

3. Charles Leclerc - 162 points

4. Carlos Sainz - 154 points

5. Oscar Piastri - 149 points

6. Lewis Hamilton - 125 points

7. Sergio Perez - 124 points

8. George Russell - 116 points

9. Fernando Alonso - 45 points

10. Lance Stroll - 24 points

11. Nico Hulkenberg - 22 points

12. Yuki Tsunoda - 22 points

13. Daniel Ricciardo - 11 points

14. Oliver Bearman - 6 points

15. Pierre Gasly - 6 points

16. Kevin Magnussen - 5 points

17. Alex Albon - 4 points

18. Esteban Ocon - 3 points

19. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points

20. Logan Sargeant - 0 points

21. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points

Constructors’ Championship

1. Red Bull - 389 points

2. McLaren - 338 points

3. Ferrari - 322 points

4. Mercedes - 241 points

5. Aston Martin - 69 points

6. RB - 33 points

7. Haas - 27 points

8. Alpine - 9 points

9. Williams - 4 points

10. Sauber - 0 points