F1 grid: Starting positions for Belgian Grand Prix
F1 returns to Belgium and the famous Spa-Francorchamps circuit for round 14 of the 2024 season
Formula One returns to one of the world’s most iconic race tracks this weekend as the famous Spa-Francorchamps circuit hosts the Belgian Grand Prix.
Oscar Piastri claimed the first win of his F1 career last time out in Hungary as he took the chequered flag ahead of team-mate Lando Norris after the Brit eventually succumbed to McLaren’s team orders.
Lewis Hamilton finished on the podium in third while Max Verstappen endured a Sunday to forget as he argued with his race engineer and crashed into Hamilton late on, ultimately finishing fifth. Despite this, Verstappen still has a 76-point lead in the world championship to Norris in second with 11 races remaining.
The Red Bull driver looks set to take a 10-place grid penalty this Sunday due to taking a new engine, though he has won from down the grid in the last two years at Spa. It is also a big weekend for his team-mate Sergio Perez, with uncertainty surrounding his future at the team following a run of poor results.
See below for all the key information ahead of this weekend’s race:
What is the starting grid?
1. Charles Leclerc
2. Sergio Perez
3. Lewis Hamilton
4. Lando Norris
5. Oscar Piastri
6. George Russell
7. Carlos Sainz
8. Fernando Alonso
9. Esteban Ocon
10. Alex Albon
11. Max Verstappen*
12. Pierre Gasly
13. Daniel Ricciardo
14. Valtteri Bottas
15. Lance Stroll
16. Nico Hulkenberg
17. Kevin Magnussen
18. Logan Sargeant
19. Zhou Guanyu
20. Yuki Tsunoda**
*Verstappen takes a 10-place grid penalty for exceeding his engine allocation
**Tsunoda starts at the back of the grid after exceeding his engine allocation
When is the Belgian Grand Prix?
All times BST
Sunday 21 July
- Race: 2pm
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The Belgian Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 12:30pm (BST).
You can watch highlights on free-to-air Channel 4 at 7:30pm (BST) on Saturday evening for qualifying and 6:30pm on Sunday evening for the race.
Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action at Spa-Francorchamps on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the Belgian Grand Prix then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market.
What is the 2024 F1 calendar?
ROUND 14 - BELGIUM
Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - 26-28 July
ROUND 15 - NETHERLANDS
Circuit Zandvoort - 23-25 August
ROUND 16 - ITALY
Monza Circuit - 30 August - 1 September
ROUND 17 - AZERBAIJAN
Baku City Circuit - 13-15 September
ROUND 18 - SINGAPORE
Marina Bay Street Circuit - 20-22 September
ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint race)
Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 18-20 October
ROUND 20 - MEXICO
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 25-27 October
ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint race)
Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 1-3 November
ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS
Las Vegas Street Circuit - 21-23 November
ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint race)
Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 29 November - 1 December
ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI
Yas Marina Circuit - 6-8 December
Driver Standings
1. Max Verstappen - 265 points
2. Lando Norris - 189 points
3. Charles Leclerc - 162 points
4. Carlos Sainz - 154 points
5. Oscar Piastri - 149 points
6. Lewis Hamilton - 125 points
7. Sergio Perez - 124 points
8. George Russell - 116 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 45 points
10. Lance Stroll - 24 points
11. Nico Hulkenberg - 22 points
12. Yuki Tsunoda - 22 points
13. Daniel Ricciardo - 11 points
14. Oliver Bearman - 6 points
15. Pierre Gasly - 6 points
16. Kevin Magnussen - 5 points
17. Alex Albon - 4 points
18. Esteban Ocon - 3 points
19. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
20. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
21. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points
Constructors’ Championship
1. Red Bull - 389 points
2. McLaren - 338 points
3. Ferrari - 322 points
4. Mercedes - 241 points
5. Aston Martin - 69 points
6. RB - 33 points
7. Haas - 27 points
8. Alpine - 9 points
9. Williams - 4 points
10. Sauber - 0 points
