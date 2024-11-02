The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
F1 grid: Starting positions for Brazilian Grand Prix sprint
F1 heads to Brazil and one of the most popular tracks on the calendar for round 21 of the 2024 season
F1 rolls around to Brazil next as Interlagos plays host to the Sao Paulo Grand Prix and round 21 of the 2024 season - and the penultimate sprint weekend of the year.
Carlos Sainz won an action-packed Mexico City Grand Prix last time out, as Ferrari took their second consecutive win and narrowed the gap to McLaren in the constructors’ standings.
But the main talking point was another contentious clash between Lando Norris and Max Verstappen. The Red Bull driver, leading the world championship, was handed a 20-second penalty and finished sixth, with Norris coming home in second to cut the deficit in the standings to 47 points.
Charles Leclerc finished third, with Lewis Hamilton in fourth. The seven-time F1 world champion returns to one of his favourite tracks this weekend, on what is the fifth sprint weekend of 2024.
See below for all the key information ahead of this weekend’s race:
What is the starting grid for the Brazil GP sprint?
1. Oscar Piastri
2. Lando Norris
3. Charles Leclerc
4. Max Verstappen
5. Carlos Sainz
6. George Russell
7. Pierre Gasly
8. Liam Lawson
9. Alex Albon
10. Ollie Bearman
11. Lewis Hamilton
12. Nico Hulkenberg
13. Sergio Perez
14. Franco Colapinto
15. Valtteri Bottas
16. Fernando Alonso
17. Esteban Ocon
18. Yuki Tsunoda
19. Lance Stroll
20. Zhou Guanyu
When is the Brazilian Grand Prix?
All times GMT
Saturday 2 November
- Sprint race: 2pm
- Qualifying: 6pm
Sunday 3 November
- Race: 5pm
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The Brazilian Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 3:30pm (GMT).
You can watch highlights on free-to-air Channel 4 at 10:10pm (GMT) on Saturday night for qualifying and 10pm on Sunday night for the race.
Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Sao Paulo on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
What is the 2024 F1 calendar?
ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint race)
Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 1-3 November
ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS
Las Vegas Street Circuit - 21-23 November
ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint race)
Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 29 November - 1 December
ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI
Yas Marina Circuit - 6-8 December
Driver Standings
1. Max Verstappen - 362 points
2. Lando Norris - 315 points
3. Charles Leclerc - 291 points
4. Oscar Piastri - 251 points
5. Carlos Sainz - 240 points
6. Lewis Hamilton - 189 points
7. George Russell - 177 points
8. Sergio Perez - 150 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 62 points
10. Nico Hulkenberg - 31 points
11. Lance Stroll - 24 points
12. Yuki Tsunoda - 22 points
13. Kevin Magnussen - 14 points
14. Alex Albon - 12 points
15. Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points
16. Pierre Gasly - 9 points
17. Ollie Bearman - 7 points
18. Esteban Ocon - 5 points
19. Franco Colapinto - 5 points
20. Liam Lawson - 2 points
21. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
22. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
23. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points
Constructors’ Championship
1. McLaren - 566 points
2. Ferrari - 537 points
3. Red Bull Racing -512 points
4. Mercedes - 366 points
5. Aston Martin - 86 points
6. Haas - 46 points
7. RB - 36 points
8. Williams - 17 points
9. Alpine - 14 points
10. Sauber - 0 points
