F1 next heads to a fan-favourite venue in Montreal for the Canadian Grand Prix and round 10 of the 2025 season.

Oscar Piastri extended his championship lead with victory in Barcelona last time out, finishing ahead of McLaren teammate Lando Norris. The gap at the top of the standings is 10 points.

Yet the Spanish GP ended in controversy with Max Verstappen’s clash with George Russell and his subsequent 10-second time penalty. The Dutchman is now just one penalty point away from a race ban, and will have to keep it clean for the next two races.

Lewis Hamilton will be eyeing a major improvement after a difficult race in Spain, though his teammate Charles Leclerc did finish on the podium for the second consecutive race.

What is the starting grid?

When is the Canadian Grand Prix?

All times BST

Saturday 14 June

Qualifying: 9pm

Sunday 15 June

Race: 7pm

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The Canadian Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 5:30pm (BST).

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri leads the world championship ( PA )

F1 driver standings

1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 186 points

2. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 176 points

3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 137 points

4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 111 points

5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 94 points

6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 71 points

7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 48 points

8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 42 points

9. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 21 points

10. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 20 points

11. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 16 points

12. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 14 points

13. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 13 points

14. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 11 points

15. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 10 points

16. Ollie Bearman (Haas) – 6 points

17. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 4 points

18. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 2 points

19. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 0 points

20. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points

21. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points

F1 constructor standings

1. McLaren - 362 points

2. Ferrari - 165 points

3. Mercedes - 159 points

4. Red Bull - 144 points

5. Williams - 54 points

6. Racing Bulls - 28 points

7. Haas - 26 points

8. Sauber - 16 points

9. Aston Martin - 16 points

10. Alpine - 11 points

2025 F1 CALENDAR IN FULL:

ROUND 10 - CANADA

Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal - 13-15 June

ROUND 11 - AUSTRIA

Red Bull Ring, Spielberg - 27-29 June

ROUND 12 - GREAT BRITAIN

Silverstone Circuit - 4-6 July

ROUND 13 - BELGIUM (sprint weekend)

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - 25-27 July

ROUND 14 - HUNGARY

Hungaroring, Budapest - 1-3 August

ROUND 15 - NETHERLANDS

Circuit Zandvoort - 29-31 August

ROUND 16 - ITALY

Monza Circuit - 5-7 September

ROUND 17 - AZERBAIJAN

Baku City Circuit - 19-21 September

ROUND 18 - SINGAPORE

Marina Bay Street Circuit - 3-5 October

ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint weekend)

Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 17-19 October

ROUND 20 - MEXICO

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 24-26 October

ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint weekend)

Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 7-9 November

ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas Street Circuit - 20-22 November

ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint weekend)

Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 28-30 November

ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI

Yas Marina Circuit - 5-7 December