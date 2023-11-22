Guenther Steiner to produce new hit ‘workplace comedy’ show

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Haas boss Guenther Steiner is in line to be a producer on a new “single-camera workplace comedy” show on US broadcaster CBS.

Steiner is a fan favourite among F1 fans, with his X-rated moments on Netflix’s Drive to Survive giving the Italian-American team principal a cult following.

Now he will act as a non-writing executive producer for a comedy show in the early stages of development, according to Deadline.

The fictional show will be set in sport, with the protagonist set to play a role as a team boss, based on Steiner.

CBS is one of America’s biggest broadcast networks and has produced comedy series’ such as The Big Bang Theory and Everybody Loves Raymond.

Steiner told The Independent in March that he is “not good at acting”, insisting the perception of him in Drive to Survive is authentic.

“I just do my job and if they film it all that’s fine,” he said.

Guenther Steiner is in line to be a producer on a new ‘single-camera workplace comedy’ show (Getty Images)

“It’s all very transparent. We sometimes make a meal of things but very rarely. It’s real – and we can do that because our owner [Gene Haas] lets us do it.

“I think the fact he’s American means he’s more open. I think people like the honesty too.”

Steiner’s Haas team are currently bottom of the F1 constructors’ standings with one race to go this weekend in Abu Dhabi.