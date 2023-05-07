For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Sergio Perez took a surprise pole position for the Miami Grand Prix after Charles Leclerc’s late crash resulted in a red flag to leave Max Verstappen ninth on the grid – while Lewis Hamilton endured another sobering evening in his unruly Mercedes.

Fernando Alonso joins Perez on the front row following another impressive display by the evergreen Spaniard, with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz third.

Kevin Magnussen qualified fourth for Haas ahead of Alpine’s Pierre Gasly and Russell. Leclerc, who broke his rear wing in the accident at Turn 8, qualified seventh.

Hamilton ended Q2 in P13, an eye-watering 1.1 seconds off the pace and two tenths down on team-mate Russell. Hamilton, who returned to the pits shaking his head, took aim at Mercedes for leaving him with too much to do at the Hard Rock Stadium.

Here is everything you need to know.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The entire race schedule from will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event in the UK and Ireland.

The weekend’s action will be broadcasted on ESPN in the United States.

Free-to-air highlights in the UK will be aired on Channel 4; for the race early on Monday morning at 1:25am. Race highlights will also air at 9:30am on Monday morning.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Miami hosts its second ever F1 race this weekend (F1)

What was the starting grid?

1) Sergio Perez

2) Fernando Alonso

3) Carlos Sainz

4) Kevin Magnussen

5) Pierre Gasly

6) George Russell

7) Charles Leclerc

8) Esteban Ocon

9) Max Verstappen

10) Valtteri Bottas

11) Alex Albon

12) Nico Hulkenberg

13) Lewis Hamilton

14) Zhou Guanyu

15) Nyck de Vries

16) Lando Norris

17) Yuki Tsunoda

18) Lance Stroll

19) Oscar Piastri

20) Logan Sargeant

Driver Standings (before Miami GP)

1) Max Verstappen - 93 points

2) Sergio Perez - 87 points

3) Fernando Alonso - 60 points

4) Lewis Hamilton - 48 points

5) Carlos Sainz - 34 points

6) Charles Leclerc - 28 points

7) George Russell - 28 points

8) Lance Stroll - 27 points

9) Lando Norris - 10 points

10) Nico Hulkenberg - 6 points

11) Valtteri Bottas - 4 points

12) Esteban Ocon - 4 points

13) Oscar Piastri - 4 points

14) Pierre Gasly - 4 points

15) Zhou Guanyu - 2 points

16) Yuki Tsunoda - 2 points

17) Kevin Magnussen - 1 point

18) Alex Albon - 1 point

19) Logan Sargeant - 0 points

20) Nyck de Vries - 0 points

Constructors’ Championship (before Miami GP)

1) Red Bull - 180 points

2) Aston Martin - 87 points

3) Mercedes - 76 points

4) Ferrari - 62 points

5) McLaren - 14 points

6) Alpine - 8 points

7) Haas - 7 points

8) Alfa Romeo - 6 points

9) AlphaTauri - 2 points

10) Williams - 1 point

What are the driver line-ups for 2023?

RED BULL

Max Verstappen

Sergio Perez

FERRARI

Charles Leclerc

Carlos Sainz

MERCEDES

Lewis Hamilton

George Russell

ALPINE

Esteban Ocon

Pierre Gasly

McLAREN

Lando Norris

Oscar Piastri

ALFA ROMEO

Valtteri Bottas

Zhou Guanyu

ASTON MARTIN

Fernando Alonso

Lance Stroll

HAAS

Kevin Magnussen

Nico Hulkenberg

ALPHATAURI

Yuki Tsunoda

Nyck de Vries

WILLIAMS

Alex Albon

Logan Sargeant

*italics represents new addition to the grid/change of team

What is the 2023 F1 calendar?

ROUND 5 - MIAMI

Miami International Autodrome, Hard Rock Stadium - 5-7 May

ROUND 6 - EMILIA ROMAGNA

Imola Circuit - 19-21 May

ROUND 7 - MONACO

Circuit de Monaco - 26-28 May

ROUND 8 - SPAIN

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya - 2-4 June

ROUND 9 - CANADA

Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal - 16-18 June

ROUND 10 - AUSTRIA (sprint weekend)

Red Bull Ring, Spielberg - 30 June-2 July

ROUND 11 - GREAT BRITAIN

Silverstone Circuit - 7-9 July

ROUND 12 - HUNGARY

Hungaroring, Budapest - 21-23 July

ROUND 13 - BELGIUM (sprint weekend)

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - 28-30 July

ROUND 14 - NETHERLANDS

Circuit Zandvoort - 25-27 August

ROUND 15 - ITALY

Monza Circuit - 1-3 September

ROUND 16 - SINGAPORE

Marina Bay Street Circuit - 15-17 September

ROUND 17 - JAPAN

Suzuka International Racing Course - 22-24 September

ROUND 18 - QATAR (sprint weekend)

Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 6-8 October

ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint weekend)

Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 20-22 October

ROUND 20 - MEXICO

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 27-29 October

ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint weekend)

Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 3-5 November

ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas Street Circuit - 16-18 November

Recommended Toto Wolff addresses reports linking Charles Leclerc with Mercedes move

ROUND 23 - ABU DHABI

Yas Marina Circuit - 24-26 November