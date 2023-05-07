✕ Close Lewis Hamilton says Formula 1's GP in Las Vegas will be 'epic'

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Sergio Perez took a surprise pole position for the Miami Grand Prix after Charles Leclerc’s late crash resulted in a red flag to leave Max Verstappen ninth on the grid – while Lewis Hamilton endured another sobering evening in his unruly Mercedes.

Fernando Alonso joins Perez on the front row following another impressive display by the evergreen Spaniard, with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz third.

Kevin Magnussen qualified fourth for Haas ahead of Alpine’s Pierre Gasly and Russell. Leclerc, who broke his rear wing in the accident at Turn 8, qualified seventh.

Hamilton ended Q2 in P13, an eye-watering 1.1 seconds off the pace and two tenths down on team-mate Russell. Hamilton, who returned to the pits shaking his head, took aim at Mercedes for leaving him with too much to do at the Hard Rock Stadium.

Follow live Miami GP updates with The Independent - the race started at 8:30pm (BST).