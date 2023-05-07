Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1683487737

F1 Miami Grand Prix LIVE: Latest updates and standings as Sergio Perez starts on pole

Follow live Formula 1 race updates as Sergio Perez starts on pole in Miami with championship leader Max Verstappen and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton way down the order

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Sunday 07 May 2023 20:28
Comments
Lewis Hamilton says Formula 1's GP in Las Vegas will be 'epic'

Sergio Perez took a surprise pole position for the Miami Grand Prix after Charles Leclerc’s late crash resulted in a red flag to leave Max Verstappen ninth on the grid – while Lewis Hamilton endured another sobering evening in his unruly Mercedes.

Fernando Alonso joins Perez on the front row following another impressive display by the evergreen Spaniard, with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz third.

Kevin Magnussen qualified fourth for Haas ahead of Alpine’s Pierre Gasly and Russell. Leclerc, who broke his rear wing in the accident at Turn 8, qualified seventh.

Hamilton ended Q2 in P13, an eye-watering 1.1 seconds off the pace and two tenths down on team-mate Russell. Hamilton, who returned to the pits shaking his head, took aim at Mercedes for leaving him with too much to do at the Hard Rock Stadium.

Follow live Miami GP updates with The Independent - the race started at 8:30pm (BST).

Recommended

1683487737

A reminder of the starting grid at the Miami Grand Prix:

1) Sergio Perez

2) Fernando Alonso

3) Carlos Sainz

4) Kevin Magnussen

5) Pierre Gasly

6) George Russell

7) Charles Leclerc

8) Esteban Ocon

9) Max Verstappen

10) Valtteri Bottas

11) Alex Albon

12) Nico Hulkenberg

13) Lewis Hamilton

14) Zhou Guanyu

15) Nyck de Vries

16) Lando Norris

17) Yuki Tsunoda

18) Lance Stroll

19) Oscar Piastri

20) Logan Sargeant

Kieran Jackson7 May 2023 20:28
1683487557

F1 Miami Grand Prix race

Good evening and welcome to live coverage of the Miami Grand Prix with The Independent!

It was an intriguing qualifying session on Saturday, with Sergio Perez claiming pole after Charles Leclerc’s late crash forced a late red flag. That means World Championship leader Max Verstappen only starts 9th on the grid!

Could be worse, mind. Lewis Hamilton is four spots back in 13th, with Mercedes team-mate George Russell in sixth. Perez is joined on the front row by Fernando Alonso, with Carlos Sainz in third and Kevin Magnussen a surprise name in fourth!

Lights out in just five minutes!

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson7 May 2023 20:25
1683487437

Here are the current Driver Standings:

1) Max Verstappen - 93 points

2) Sergio Perez - 87 points

3) Fernando Alonso - 60 points

4) Lewis Hamilton - 48 points

5) Carlos Sainz - 34 points

6) Charles Leclerc - 28 points

7) George Russell - 28 points

8) Lance Stroll - 27 points

9) Lando Norris - 10 points

10) Nico Hulkenberg - 6 points

11) Valtteri Bottas - 4 points

12) Esteban Ocon - 4 points

13) Oscar Piastri - 4 points

14) Pierre Gasly - 4 points

15) Zhou Guanyu - 2 points

16) Yuki Tsunoda - 2 points

17) Kevin Magnussen - 1 point

18) Alex Albon - 1 point

19) Logan Sargeant - 0 points

20) Nyck de Vries - 0 points

Kieran Jackson7 May 2023 20:23
1683487257

Max Verstappen, speaking at the driver walk-ons:

“I made it a bit more difficult but we’re going to have a good day and have some fun.

“Lap 25 again! Honestly it depends on what happens in my first few laps. Let’s take Fernando’s position. Try not to rush it too much, and to stay out of trouble. Winning today is tough but we’ll try and close the gap.”

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson7 May 2023 20:20
1683487095

The US national anthem in Miami!

Gale performs The Star-Spangled Banner in front of the mass audience in Miami!

Kieran Jackson7 May 2023 20:18
1683486957

Driver walk-ons in Miami!

In something new this year, we’ll be announcing the drivers one-by-one with the backing of will.i.am’s new F1 track: The Formula.

Very boxing-esque... x20.

Kieran Jackson7 May 2023 20:15
1683486740

Max Verstappen sets minimum target for Miami Grand Prix after poor qualifying

Max Verstappen insists he should still finish at least second in Sunday’s Miami Grand Prix despite starting ninth on the grid.

The double world champion, who was dominant throughout practice in Florida, aborted his first flying lap in Q3 after a few mistakes in sector one.

And Charles Leclerc’s late crash brought out the red flag, meaning the session stopped and Verstappen was unable to set a time - with Red Bull team-mate and world championship rival Sergio Perez on pole. Despite starting on the fifth row, the Dutchman believes he should still finish on the podium come the chequered flag on Sunday.

Full story below:

Max Verstappen sets minimum target for Miami Grand Prix after poor qualifying

Verstappen aborted his first flying lap in Q3 and was made to pay following Charles Leclerc’s crash

Kieran Jackson7 May 2023 20:12
1683486613

Roger Federer, speaking on Martin Brundle’s grid walk:

“Cheering for Lewis and George, we’ve come across them several times. I won at the Hard Rock Stadium in 2019 when the tournament moved...”

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson7 May 2023 20:10
1683486237

Valtteri Bottas on Sky Sports:

“All under control at this moment! It’s already tricky track not to make mistakes, but now the wind is gusty so we’ll see. You don’t want to go off-line here.

“You don’t want to leave too much. Tiny margins.”

Bottas qualified P10 on Saturday.

Kieran Jackson7 May 2023 20:03
1683485997

Lance Stroll speaking on Sky Sports:

“It’s pretty windy here, conditions are pretty different to what we’ve had over the weekend. I have a few cars to overtake so looking forward to the race.

“Wind affects the balance a lot. 30 km/h tailwind, affects the balance of the car, takes away grip from the car. Things you’ve got to adapt to.”

Stroll starts P18 in his Aston Martin today after a qualifying to forget...

Kieran Jackson7 May 2023 19:59

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in