F1 Miami Grand Prix LIVE: Latest updates and standings as Sergio Perez starts on pole
Follow live Formula 1 race updates as Sergio Perez starts on pole in Miami with championship leader Max Verstappen and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton way down the order
Sergio Perez took a surprise pole position for the Miami Grand Prix after Charles Leclerc’s late crash resulted in a red flag to leave Max Verstappen ninth on the grid – while Lewis Hamilton endured another sobering evening in his unruly Mercedes.
Fernando Alonso joins Perez on the front row following another impressive display by the evergreen Spaniard, with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz third.
Kevin Magnussen qualified fourth for Haas ahead of Alpine’s Pierre Gasly and Russell. Leclerc, who broke his rear wing in the accident at Turn 8, qualified seventh.
Hamilton ended Q2 in P13, an eye-watering 1.1 seconds off the pace and two tenths down on team-mate Russell. Hamilton, who returned to the pits shaking his head, took aim at Mercedes for leaving him with too much to do at the Hard Rock Stadium.
Follow live Miami GP updates with The Independent - the race started at 8:30pm (BST).
A reminder of the starting grid at the Miami Grand Prix:
1) Sergio Perez
2) Fernando Alonso
3) Carlos Sainz
4) Kevin Magnussen
5) Pierre Gasly
6) George Russell
7) Charles Leclerc
8) Esteban Ocon
9) Max Verstappen
10) Valtteri Bottas
11) Alex Albon
12) Nico Hulkenberg
13) Lewis Hamilton
14) Zhou Guanyu
15) Nyck de Vries
16) Lando Norris
17) Yuki Tsunoda
18) Lance Stroll
19) Oscar Piastri
20) Logan Sargeant
F1 Miami Grand Prix race
Good evening and welcome to live coverage of the Miami Grand Prix with The Independent!
It was an intriguing qualifying session on Saturday, with Sergio Perez claiming pole after Charles Leclerc’s late crash forced a late red flag. That means World Championship leader Max Verstappen only starts 9th on the grid!
Could be worse, mind. Lewis Hamilton is four spots back in 13th, with Mercedes team-mate George Russell in sixth. Perez is joined on the front row by Fernando Alonso, with Carlos Sainz in third and Kevin Magnussen a surprise name in fourth!
Lights out in just five minutes!
Here are the current Driver Standings:
1) Max Verstappen - 93 points
2) Sergio Perez - 87 points
3) Fernando Alonso - 60 points
4) Lewis Hamilton - 48 points
5) Carlos Sainz - 34 points
6) Charles Leclerc - 28 points
7) George Russell - 28 points
8) Lance Stroll - 27 points
9) Lando Norris - 10 points
10) Nico Hulkenberg - 6 points
11) Valtteri Bottas - 4 points
12) Esteban Ocon - 4 points
13) Oscar Piastri - 4 points
14) Pierre Gasly - 4 points
15) Zhou Guanyu - 2 points
16) Yuki Tsunoda - 2 points
17) Kevin Magnussen - 1 point
18) Alex Albon - 1 point
19) Logan Sargeant - 0 points
20) Nyck de Vries - 0 points
Max Verstappen, speaking at the driver walk-ons:
“I made it a bit more difficult but we’re going to have a good day and have some fun.
“Lap 25 again! Honestly it depends on what happens in my first few laps. Let’s take Fernando’s position. Try not to rush it too much, and to stay out of trouble. Winning today is tough but we’ll try and close the gap.”
The US national anthem in Miami!
Gale performs The Star-Spangled Banner in front of the mass audience in Miami!
Driver walk-ons in Miami!
In something new this year, we’ll be announcing the drivers one-by-one with the backing of will.i.am’s new F1 track: The Formula.
Very boxing-esque... x20.
Max Verstappen sets minimum target for Miami Grand Prix after poor qualifying
Max Verstappen insists he should still finish at least second in Sunday’s Miami Grand Prix despite starting ninth on the grid.
The double world champion, who was dominant throughout practice in Florida, aborted his first flying lap in Q3 after a few mistakes in sector one.
And Charles Leclerc’s late crash brought out the red flag, meaning the session stopped and Verstappen was unable to set a time - with Red Bull team-mate and world championship rival Sergio Perez on pole. Despite starting on the fifth row, the Dutchman believes he should still finish on the podium come the chequered flag on Sunday.
Full story below:
Max Verstappen sets minimum target for Miami Grand Prix after poor qualifying
Verstappen aborted his first flying lap in Q3 and was made to pay following Charles Leclerc’s crash
Roger Federer, speaking on Martin Brundle’s grid walk:
“Cheering for Lewis and George, we’ve come across them several times. I won at the Hard Rock Stadium in 2019 when the tournament moved...”
Valtteri Bottas on Sky Sports:
“All under control at this moment! It’s already tricky track not to make mistakes, but now the wind is gusty so we’ll see. You don’t want to go off-line here.
“You don’t want to leave too much. Tiny margins.”
Bottas qualified P10 on Saturday.
Lance Stroll speaking on Sky Sports:
“It’s pretty windy here, conditions are pretty different to what we’ve had over the weekend. I have a few cars to overtake so looking forward to the race.
“Wind affects the balance a lot. 30 km/h tailwind, affects the balance of the car, takes away grip from the car. Things you’ve got to adapt to.”
Stroll starts P18 in his Aston Martin today after a qualifying to forget...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies