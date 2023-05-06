F1 highlights: Free link to watch Miami Grand Prix qualifying online

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Formula 1 has the first of three races in the United States this weekend with the Miami Grand Prix taking place around the Hard Rock Stadium street circuit.

Sergio Perez won both the sprint race and the grand prix in Azerbaijan, cutting the gap to World Championship leader Max Verstappen to six points, while Charles Leclerc claimed Ferrari’s first podium of the season with a third-place finish on Sunday.

George Russell and Lewis Hamilton again struggled for pace in their Mercedes cars, while Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso came fourth on Sunday to back up three podiums in a row to open up the season.

Leclerc qualified on pole at Miami’s inaugural race last year but Verstappen triumphed on the new street track. It is the first of three F1 races in the US in 2023, with Austin, Texas and Las Vegas to follow later in the season.

Here is everything you need to know.

What is the race schedule?

(All times BST)

Sunday 7 May

Race: 8:30pm

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The entire race schedule will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event in the UK and Ireland. Sky’s coverage of the race on Sunday starts at 7pm (BST).

The weekend’s action will be broadcasted on ESPN in the United States.

Free-to-air highlights in the UK will be aired on Channel 4; for qualifying at 8:30am (BST) on Sunday morning and the race early on Monday morning at 1:25am. Race highlights will also air at 9:30am on Monday morning.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Miami hosts its second ever F1 race this weekend (F1)

Driver Standings

1) Max Verstappen - 93 points

2) Sergio Perez - 87 points

3) Fernando Alonso - 60 points

4) Lewis Hamilton - 48 points

5) Carlos Sainz - 34 points

6) Charles Leclerc - 28 points

7) George Russell - 28 points

8) Lance Stroll - 27 points

9) Lando Norris - 10 points

10) Nico Hulkenberg - 6 points

11) Valtteri Bottas - 4 points

12) Esteban Ocon - 4 points

13) Oscar Piastri - 4 points

14) Pierre Gasly - 4 points

15) Zhou Guanyu - 2 points

16) Yuki Tsunoda - 2 points

17) Kevin Magnussen - 1 point

18) Alex Albon - 1 point

19) Logan Sargeant - 0 points

20) Nyck de Vries - 0 points

Constructors’ Championship

1) Red Bull - 180 points

2) Aston Martin - 87 points

3) Mercedes - 76 points

4) Ferrari - 62 points

5) McLaren - 14 points

6) Alpine - 8 points

7) Haas - 7 points

8) Alfa Romeo - 6 points

9) AlphaTauri - 2 points

10) Williams - 1 point

What are the driver line-ups for 2023?

RED BULL

Max Verstappen

Sergio Perez

FERRARI

Charles Leclerc

Carlos Sainz

MERCEDES

Lewis Hamilton

George Russell

ALPINE

Esteban Ocon

Pierre Gasly

McLAREN

Lando Norris

Oscar Piastri

ALFA ROMEO

Valtteri Bottas

Zhou Guanyu

ASTON MARTIN

Fernando Alonso

Lance Stroll

HAAS

Kevin Magnussen

Nico Hulkenberg

ALPHATAURI

Yuki Tsunoda

Nyck de Vries

WILLIAMS

Alex Albon

Logan Sargeant

*italics represents new addition to the grid/change of team

What is the 2023 F1 calendar?

ROUND 5 - MIAMI

Miami International Autodrome, Hard Rock Stadium - 5-7 May

ROUND 6 - EMILIA ROMAGNA

Imola Circuit - 19-21 May

ROUND 7 - MONACO

Circuit de Monaco - 26-28 May

ROUND 8 - SPAIN

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya - 2-4 June

ROUND 9 - CANADA

Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal - 16-18 June

ROUND 10 - AUSTRIA (sprint weekend)

Red Bull Ring, Spielberg - 30 June-2 July

ROUND 11 - GREAT BRITAIN

Silverstone Circuit - 7-9 July

ROUND 12 - HUNGARY

Hungaroring, Budapest - 21-23 July

ROUND 13 - BELGIUM (sprint weekend)

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - 28-30 July

ROUND 14 - NETHERLANDS

Circuit Zandvoort - 25-27 August

ROUND 15 - ITALY

Monza Circuit - 1-3 September

ROUND 16 - SINGAPORE

Marina Bay Street Circuit - 15-17 September

ROUND 17 - JAPAN

Suzuka International Racing Course - 22-24 September

ROUND 18 - QATAR (sprint weekend)

Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 6-8 October

ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint weekend)

Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 20-22 October

ROUND 20 - MEXICO

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 27-29 October

ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint weekend)

Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 3-5 November

ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas Street Circuit - 16-18 November

ROUND 23 - ABU DHABI

Yas Marina Circuit - 24-26 November