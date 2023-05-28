The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
F1 highlights: Free link to watch Monaco Grand Prix race online
Sky Sports and Channel 4 will broadcast all the action from Monaco with live coverage and highlights
Max Verstappen survived a rain shower and the looming threat of Fernando Alonso to secure an impressive victory at a one-sided Monaco Grand Prix.
Verstappen, who beat Alonso to pole position by just 0.084 seconds, kept his cool in the slippery conditions to lead Sunday’s 78-lap race, which lasted nearly two hours from start to finish, as he secured his fourth win of the season.
Alonso finished 27.9 seconds behind the Red Bull driver with Esteban Ocon third for Alpine, as the Frenchman claimed only the third podium of his career.
Lewis Hamilton and George Russell took advantage of the rain to cross the line in fourth and fifth respectively for Mercedes. Sergio Perez started last after he crashed out of qualifying and finished 16th following a terrible race for the Mexican driver which included five pit stops.
Here is everything you need to know.
What is the starting grid?
1) Max Verstappen
2) Fernando Alonso
3) Esteban Ocon
4) Carlos Sainz
5) Lewis Hamilton
6) Charles Leclerc*
7) Pierre Gasly
8) George Russell
9) Yuki Tsunoda
10) Lando Norris
11) Oscar Piastri
12) Nyck de Vries
13) Alex Albon
14) Lance Stroll
15) Valtteri Bottas
16) Logan Sargeant
17) Kevin Magnussen
18) Nico Hulkenberg
19) Zhou Gunayu
20) Sergio Perez
*Leclerc received a three-place grid penalty for impeding Lando Norris in qualifying
What is the race schedule?
(All times BST)
Sunday 28 May
- Race: 2pm
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The entire race schedule from Monaco will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 in the UK and Ireland. Sky’s coverage of the race - which is also on their Main Event channel - on Sunday starts at 12:30pm (BST).
The weekend’s action will be broadcasted on ESPN in the United States.
Free-to-air highlights in the UK will be aired on Channel 4; for the race early on Sunday night at 6:30pm.
Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action at Monaco on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
Driver Standings
1) Max Verstappen - 119 points
2) Sergio Perez - 105 points
3) Fernando Alonso - 75 points
4) Lewis Hamilton - 56 points
5) Carlos Sainz - 44 points
6) George Russell - 40 points
7) Charles Leclerc - 34 points
8) Lance Stroll - 27 points
9) Lando Norris - 10 points
10) Pierre Gasly - 8 points
11) Nico Hulkenberg - 6 points
12) Esteban Ocon - 6 points
13) Valtteri Bottas - 4 points
14) Oscar Piastri - 4 points
15) Zhou Guanyu - 2 points
16) Yuki Tsunoda - 2 points
17) Kevin Magnussen - 2 points
18) Alex Albon - 1 point
19) Logan Sargeant - 0 points
20) Nyck de Vries - 0 points
Constructors’ Championship
1) Red Bull - 224 points
2) Aston Martin - 102 points
3) Mercedes - 96 points
4) Ferrari - 78 points
5) McLaren - 14 points
6) Alpine - 14 points
7) Haas - 8 points
8) Alfa Romeo - 6 points
9) AlphaTauri - 2 points
10) Williams - 1 point
What are the driver line-ups for 2023?
RED BULL
Max Verstappen
Sergio Perez
FERRARI
Charles Leclerc
Carlos Sainz
MERCEDES
Lewis Hamilton
George Russell
ALPINE
Esteban Ocon
Pierre Gasly
McLAREN
Lando Norris
Oscar Piastri
ALFA ROMEO
Valtteri Bottas
Zhou Guanyu
ASTON MARTIN
Fernando Alonso
Lance Stroll
HAAS
Kevin Magnussen
Nico Hulkenberg
ALPHATAURI
Yuki Tsunoda
Nyck de Vries
WILLIAMS
Alex Albon
Logan Sargeant
*italics represents new addition to the grid/change of team
What is the 2023 F1 calendar?
ROUND 7 - MONACO
Circuit de Monaco - 26-28 May
ROUND 8 - SPAIN
Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya - 2-4 June
ROUND 9 - CANADA
Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal - 16-18 June
ROUND 10 - AUSTRIA (sprint weekend)
Red Bull Ring, Spielberg - 30 June-2 July
ROUND 11 - GREAT BRITAIN
Silverstone Circuit - 7-9 July
ROUND 12 - HUNGARY
Hungaroring, Budapest - 21-23 July
ROUND 13 - BELGIUM (sprint weekend)
Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - 28-30 July
ROUND 14 - NETHERLANDS
Circuit Zandvoort - 25-27 August
ROUND 15 - ITALY
Monza Circuit - 1-3 September
ROUND 16 - SINGAPORE
Marina Bay Street Circuit - 15-17 September
ROUND 17 - JAPAN
Suzuka International Racing Course - 22-24 September
ROUND 18 - QATAR (sprint weekend)
Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 6-8 October
ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint weekend)
Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 20-22 October
ROUND 20 - MEXICO
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 27-29 October
ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint weekend)
Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 3-5 November
ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS
Las Vegas Street Circuit - 16-18 November
ROUND 23 - ABU DHABI
Yas Marina Circuit - 24-26 November
