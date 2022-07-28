For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Formula One season has just one race left before the mid-season summer break with Sebastian Vettel’s retirement announcement top of the talking points heading into the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The four-time world champion announced on Thursday that he will be retiring from F1 at the end of this season, with just 10 races left of a 16-year career which saw him win world titles at Red Bull from 2010-2013.

Meanwhile, Charles Leclerc will be looking to bounce back in Budapest after his retirement from last weekend’s French Grand Prix, which allowed Max Verstappen to stretch his lead at the top of the Championship standings to 63 points after claiming his seventh victory of the season. Lewis Hamilton registered his best result of the season in finishing second at Paul Ricard, while Mercedes teammate George Russell completed the podium in third.

This weekend, 29-31 July, F1 returns to a fan favourite at the Hungaroring in Budapest; a track which produced a memorable race last year as Esteban Ocon claimed his first and only win so far in Formula 1.

Here is everything you need to know.

When and where is the next race?

After what is set to be a final visit to Paul Ricard last week, Formula 1 reverts to a mainstay on the calendar as the Hungaroring in Budapest plays host to the Hungarian Grand Prix from 29-31 July.

First and second practice takes place at 1pm and 4pm (BST) respecively on Friday, before third practice at midday on Saturday and qualifying at 3pm (BST).

The race on Sunday starts at 2pm (BST).

Esteban Ocon won last year’s Hungarian Grand Prix (Getty Images)

What has been said?

Lewis Hamilton described Sebastian Vettel as a “really beautiful human being” after the German announced his impending retirement from Formula 1, adding he has been “one of the very few in racing history who has stood for much more than himself.”

Four-time world champion Vettel announced that he will retire from F1 at the end of the season after what will be his 300th Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi in November. The Aston Martin driver, who won his world titles at Red Bull from 2010-2013, is no longer in a car competitive of challenging at the top of the leaderboard and having not finished on the podium since June last year, the 35-year-old has called time on his career to “spend more time with his family.”

Hamilton, who had his run-ins with Vettel as they battled for Championships, was full of praise for the German, who like Hamilton has used his platform to promote matters close to their heart off-track.

“One of the best. There’s no lack of bravery in Sebastian,” Hamilton said. “He has been one of the very very few in racing history who has stood for much more than himself. He has used his voice for things that I’ve stood for, for things he’s believed in and for the greater good.

“A really beautiful human being. Watching his world championships was impressive, sad to have arrived today and seen the news, but I know what he goes on to do will be even better.”

Lewis Hamilton described Sebastian Vettel as a “really beautiful human being” (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Current driver standings

1. Max Verstappen - 233 points

2. Charles Leclerc - 170 points

3. Sergio Perez - 163 points

4. Carlos Sainz - 144 points

5. George Russell - 143 points

6. Lewis Hamilton - 127 points

7. Lando Norris - 70 points

8. Esteban Ocon - 56 points

9. Valtteri Bottas - 46 points

10. Fernando Alonso - 37 points

11. Kevin Magnussen - 22 points

12. Daniel Ricciardo -19 points

13. Pierre Gasly - 16 points

14. Sebastian Vettel -15 points

15. Mick Schumacher - 12 points

16. Yuki Tsunoda - 11 points

17. Guanyu Zhou - 5 points

18. Lance Stroll - 4 points

19. Alex Albon - 3 points

20. Nicholas Latifi - 0 points

21. Nico Hulkenberg - 0 points

Max Verstappen leads the World Championship by 63 points (Getty Images)

Full 2022 schedule

ROUND 13 —HUNGARY

Hungaroring — 29-31 July

ROUND 14 —BELGIUM

Spa-Francorchamps — 26-28 August

ROUND 15 —NETHERLANDS

Zandvoort — 2-4 September

ROUND 16 —ITALY

Monza — 9-11 September

ROUND 17 —SINGAPORE

Marina Bay — 30-2 September/October

ROUND 18 —JAPAN

Suzuka — 7-9 October

ROUND 19 —UNITED STATES

Circuit of the Americas — 21-23 October

ROUND 20 —MEXICO

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez — 28-30 October

ROUND 21 —BRAZIL

Interlagos — 11-13 November

ROUND 22 —ABU DHABI

Yas Marina — 18-20 November