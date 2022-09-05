For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Formula 1 season continues this weekend with the Italian Grand Prix at Monza with Max Verstappen surging towards a second World Championship after winning a fourth straight race in Zandvoort.

The Red Bull driver has a 109-point lead at the top of the Drivers Standings with seven races to go after overtaking Lewis Hamilton late on to win his home Grand Prix, with George Russell coming second and Charles Leclerc completing the podium in third.

Hamilton, who led for much of the race, did not benefit from two safety car periods and ultimately finished fourth while Carlos Sainz was demoted from fifth to eighth after the Ferrari man was handed a five-second time penalty for an unsafe release in the pit lane, with Sergio Perez instead finishing fifth.

This weekend, F1 finshes the European swing at Autodromo Nazionale Monza - which is celebrating its 100th anniversary - for the Italian Grand Prix; a race memorable in 2021 for Daniel Ricciardo leading a McLaren one-two and Verstappen and Hamilton crashing at turn one.

Here is everything you need to know.

When and where is the next race?

The final race of the post-summer break triple-header, Formula 1 rolls into Monza for the Italian Grand Prix from 9-11 September.

First and second practice takes place at 1pm and 4pm (BST) respecively on Friday September 9th, before third practice at midday and qualifying at 3pm (BST) on Saturday September 10th.

The race on Sunday September 11th starts at 2pm (BST).

Formula 1 rolls into Monza for the Italian Grand Prix from 9-11 September (AFP via Getty Images)

What has been said?

Nico Rosberg lambasted Ferrari’s pit wall after more errors during the Dutch Grand Prix, insisting “even F2 and F3 teams do a better job” than the Scuderia.

Carlos Sainz was the unlucky recipient of confusion among the Ferrari pit crew, with his first pit stop on lap 15 costing him at least 12 seconds after the crew were left scrambling to fit the Spaniard’s left-rear tyre. To make matters worse, Red Bull’s Sergio Perez ran over a loose wheel gun amid the mayhem and, later in the race, Sainz was left reeling once again as he almost collided with Esteban Ocon in the pit lane.

Sainz was given a five-second time penalty for an unsafe release, demoting him from fourth to eighth in the final standings and costing the Spaniard eight World Championship points as Max Verstappen extended his championship lead to 109 points over Charles Leclerc. Nico Rosberg, the 2016 world champion for Mercedes, could not believe what he was watching and told Sky F1 that changes needed to be made at Ferrari after a season overshadowed by botched strategy calls.

“Oh my goodness,” Rosberg said. “Mattia Binotto keeps saying ‘no, no, we don’t need to make any changes, everything is going well’. I mean, when is the day coming? It’s not possible [to carry on as it is].

“Even Formula Two teams or Formula Three teams do a better job at their strategy and pit stops than Ferrari. So you’re in the pit and there’s no tyre in a normal race. At some point they really need to start making some changes.”

Mattia Binotto has been the team principal at Ferrari since 2019 (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

Current driver standings

1. Max Verstappen - 310 points

2. Charles Leclerc - 201 points

3. Sergio Perez - 201 points

4. George Russell - 188 points

5. Carlos Sainz - 175 points

6. Lewis Hamilton - 158 points

7. Lando Norris - 82 points

8. Esteban Ocon - 66 points

9. Fernando Alonso - 59 points

10. Valtteri Bottas - 46 points

11. Kevin Magnussen - 22 points

12. Sebastian Vettel - 20 points

13. Daniel Ricciardo -19 points

14. Pierre Gasly - 18 points

15. Mick Schumacher - 12 points

16. Yuki Tsunoda - 11 points

17. Guanyu Zhou - 5 points

18. Lance Stroll - 5 points

19. Alex Albon - 4 points

20. Nicholas Latifi - 0 points

21. Nico Hulkenberg - 0 points

Max Verstappen has a 109-point lead in the World Championship (REUTERS)

Full 2022 schedule

ROUND 16 —ITALY

Monza — 9-11 September

ROUND 17 —SINGAPORE

Marina Bay — 30-2 September/October

ROUND 18 —JAPAN

Suzuka — 7-9 October

ROUND 19 —UNITED STATES

Circuit of the Americas — 21-23 October

ROUND 20 —MEXICO

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez — 28-30 October

ROUND 21 —BRAZIL

Interlagos — 11-13 November

ROUND 22 —ABU DHABI

Yas Marina — 18-20 November