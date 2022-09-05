Retired F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve will test 2021 Alpine car at Monza
The 51-year-old last drove an F1 car in 2006 but will test the A521 on the Wednesday after the Italian Grand Prix
Jacques Villeneuve will test last year’s Alpine car at Monza next week - 16 years after the 1997 world champion last drove a Formula 1 car.
The 51-year-old will drive the A521 car, used by Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon last year, next Wednesday a few days after the Italian Grand Prix.
The Canadian last drove in Formula 1 in 2006, in his final race at the wheel of a BMW Sauber during the German Grand Prix when he crashed and was then replaced by Robert Kubica.
His test of the Alpine, which has been driven by Oscar Piastri and Jack Doohan this year already, is part of a celebration of 25 years since he won his world title, while driving a Williams with a Renault engine during the 1997 season.
“It happened through the link with Canal+, French team and French TV, and I won 25 years ago with Renault,” Villeneuve told Autosport.
“So it’s an outing because of that. But it’s last year’s car in Monza and you cannot detune them, so it will be proper laps. I did three races with Fernando, so I do have a past with that team, and [current sporting director] Alan Permane was my engineer.
“This is super, super exciting. It’s crazy. It’ll be good to understand what these cars as well. I tried the simulator. The modern cars are not impressive in the slow speed, but they’re incredible in high speed. I just have to make sure I have a good seat. It will be hell, because the G forces will be incredible.
“The good thing is at you have long straight line. So physically you can relax!”
Villeneuve won 11 races during his 11-year Formula 1 career and registered 23 podiums.
