Jacques Villeneuve brutally analysed Daniel Ricciardo’s career at the Canadian Grand Prix on Friday, insisting the Australian’s “image” has kept him in Formula 1.

Villeneuve, the ex-Canadian driver and 1997 F1 world champion, is featuring on Sky Sports’ coverage of this weekend’s race in Montreal.

Ricciardo, 34, has endured a difficult start to the 2024 season with RB and trails his team-mate Yuki Tsunoda by 14 points after eight races.

After being dropped by McLaren in 2022 and failing to hit the heights of his time at Red Bull earlier in his career, Ricciardo found a way back into the sport last year with Red Bull’s sister team – yet Villeneuve remains unimpressed with the popular Aussie and did not hold back on his opinion.

“Why is he still in F1?” Villeneuve said on Sky F1. “We’re hearing the same thing for the last five years. We have to ‘make the car better for him, poor him’, no. You’re in F1.

“Maybe you make that effort for Lewis Hamilton, who has won multiple championships. You don’t make that effort for a driver that can’t cut it.

“If you can’t cut it, go home. There’ll be someone else to take your place.

Jacques Villeneuve has criticised Daniel Ricciardo’s F1 career ( Getty )

“That’s how it’s always been in racing. It’s the pinnacle of the sport. There’s no reason to keep going and finding excuses.

“You all talk about those first two seasons, he was beating a [Sebastian] Vettel that was brunt out and trying to invent things. Then he was beating for half a season an 18-year-old Verstappen. He stopped beating anyone after that.”

Asked if Ricciardo has been overrated, Villeneuve replied: “I think his image has kept him in F1 more than his actual results.”

Ricciardo secured his first of nine wins in Formula 1 in Montreal 10 years ago, but his seat for 2025 is unconfirmed at this stage.