Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Max Verstappen won his first F1 race of the season after again tussling with Lando Norris at the Japanese Grand Prix.

Norris has been well clear of the four-time world champion so far this season as McLaren won the opening two races – one each for the Briton and Oscar Piastri.

But Verstappen upset the form book on Saturday by producing a scintillating qualifying lap to claim a shock pole and the pair reignited their rivalry at Suzuka.

The drama arrived at the pit stop as they came together on the exit – Norris driving over the grass on Verstappen’s inside as the accusations flew.

The stewards did not agree with Norris’ claim that he was pushed off and no action was taken as Verstappen retained his advantage and kept the championship leader at arm’s length to cut the gap to one point.

It was an otherwise uneventful race at Suzuka, with Lewis Hamilton passing Isack Hadjar to finish seventh the only change to the starting order in the top 10.

Piastri finished third ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, with George Russell and Kimi Antonelli unable to make progress for Mercedes. Alex Albon and Ollie Bearman rounded out the top 10.

Morning rain in Suzuka faded in time for the race to start on dry tyres, with Hamilton in eighth the only one of the top 16 not on mediums.

Verstappen started well to fend off Norris and by the end of lap seven, the Dutchman had stretched his lead to two seconds and was looking comfortable in the clean air out front.

open image in gallery Verstappen held off a late challenge from both McLaren drivers ( Getty Images )

Only Hamilton was able to make a move, blasting past Hadjar to move seventh.

TOP-10 - JAPANESE GRAND PRIX 1. Max Verstappen 2. Lando Norris 3. Oscar Piastri 4. Charles Leclerc 5. George Russell 6. Kimi Antonelli 7. Lewis Hamilton 8. Isack Hadjar 9. Alex Albon 10. Ollie Bearman

Russell was the first of the frontrunners to pit from fifth on lap 21 before third-placed Piastri came in to trigger the action.

Verstappen and Norris pitted a lap later and the Red Bull stop was a second slower than McLaren’s.

Norris was released fractions behind Verstappen and, as the pair exited the pit lane side-by-side, the McLaren man ran over the grass on the inside.

The British driver said “he forced me off”, while Verstappen told his team “he drove himself on to the grass”.

open image in gallery Lewis Hamilton was the only driver to make a move within the top-10 ( AP )

Replays appeared to show that Verstappen did not alter his line and the stewards were satisfied that there had been no wrongdoing.

Norris was urged to do his overtaking on track but every driver appeared to find following the car ahead difficult and he was unable to pressure Verstappen, who claimed a fourth successive Japanese Grand Prix win.

Norris was instead having to fend off Piastri behind, the Australian telling his team that he had the pace to challenge the race leader.

Hamilton again appeared to be having teething issues with Ferrari race engineer Riccardo Adami, wanting more information on where he could go faster as he made no impression back in seventh.

The overnight weather helped banish the issue of grass fires which had disrupted several sessions throughout the weekend, including red-flagging qualifying.