Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jacques Villeneuve criticised McLaren’s F1 strategy in Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix as Max Verstappen claimed victory at Suzuka.

Pole-sitter Verstappen maintained the net-lead throughout the entire 53-lap race, holding off a late charge from McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Norris and Verstappen almost collided coming out of their pit-stops on lap 22, while PIastri pitted a few laps earlier.

Yet 1997 world champion Villeneuve was puzzled by McLaren’s strategy, given both their cars were in the mix for the win, and mainly the decision to

Commentating for Sky Sports F1, Villeneuve said on McLaren’s pit-stop strategy: “You’re trying not to win, you need a winning attitude.

“You need to want to win, you cannot just be on the defensive.”

“[They were] completely panicking, being afraid of doing what might be right.”

Sky F1 colleague and ex-driver Anthony Davidson agreed with Villeneuve, saying: “They’ve followed the plans of Red Bull.

“I don’t understand why at least one of them didn’t have free air.”

Mercedes teen Kimi Antonelli led a section of the race as he pushed his tyres to the limit before pitting, while Norris stayed behind Verstappen throughout despite the tight incident on pit-exit between the two championship protagonists.

It was Verstappen’s fourth win in a row in Suzuka, while he cut the gap to Norris in the world championship to one point after three rounds of the 2025 season.