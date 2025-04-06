Jacques Villeneuve slams McLaren’s ‘panic’ F1 strategy as Norris loses out to Verstappen in Japan
McLaren’s decision to pit Norris on the same lap as race winner Verstappen was criticised by 1997 world champion Villeneuve in Suzuka
Jacques Villeneuve criticised McLaren’s F1 strategy in Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix as Max Verstappen claimed victory at Suzuka.
Pole-sitter Verstappen maintained the net-lead throughout the entire 53-lap race, holding off a late charge from McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.
Norris and Verstappen almost collided coming out of their pit-stops on lap 22, while PIastri pitted a few laps earlier.
Yet 1997 world champion Villeneuve was puzzled by McLaren’s strategy, given both their cars were in the mix for the win, and mainly the decision to
Commentating for Sky Sports F1, Villeneuve said on McLaren’s pit-stop strategy: “You’re trying not to win, you need a winning attitude.
“You need to want to win, you cannot just be on the defensive.”
“[They were] completely panicking, being afraid of doing what might be right.”
Sky F1 colleague and ex-driver Anthony Davidson agreed with Villeneuve, saying: “They’ve followed the plans of Red Bull.
“I don’t understand why at least one of them didn’t have free air.”
Mercedes teen Kimi Antonelli led a section of the race as he pushed his tyres to the limit before pitting, while Norris stayed behind Verstappen throughout despite the tight incident on pit-exit between the two championship protagonists.
It was Verstappen’s fourth win in a row in Suzuka, while he cut the gap to Norris in the world championship to one point after three rounds of the 2025 season.
