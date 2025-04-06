The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
F1 Japan GP LIVE: Race updates as Max Verstappen starts on pole ahead of Lando Norris in Suzuka
Follow build-up in Suzuka as Verstappen starts ahead of both McLaren drivers in race three in Japan
Max Verstappen produced an incredible lap to stun McLaren pair Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri and claim a shock pole position for the Japanese Grand Prix.
McLaren have won both races so far this season – one each for Norris and Piastri – and had set the pace by topping all three practice sessions this weekend.
Verstappen’s Red Bull has been off the pace throughout practice, with the four-time world champion saying he was lacking confidence in his car ahead of qualifying. But the Dutchman showed his quality when it mattered to beat Norris by just 0.012 seconds.
Piastri will line up from third on his birthday on Sunday, ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc. Lewis Hamilton struggled to find pace for Ferrari and will start Sunday’s race from eighth.
JAPAN GP ATTENDANCE:
Total attendance in Suzuka across the three days is 266,000, including 115,000 today for the Grand Prix.
This is up from 229,000 in 2024.
Max Verstappen in the lead! (Lap 3/53)
Does Verstappen have a one-second lead to avoid Norris getting DRS? Touch and go.
0.9 to 1 seconds here and there... but Verstappen safely in P1 right now.
Top-10 then: Verstappen, Norris, Piastri, Leclerc, Russell, AntonellI, Hadjar, Hamilton, Albon, Bearman
Verstappen: “My upshifts are really bad.”
Lights out!
Very clean at the start!
Verstappen was pointing towards Norris, who was pointing towards the Red Bull, but Verstappen stays in front with a good launch at turn one!
And they’re all out very cleanly! Everyone has maintained position at the start...
Formation lap!
Reigning world champion Max Verstappen leads the pack away then for the formation lap!
What does Lewis Hamilton know which the others don’t? He’s the only one in the top-15 not to start on the medium tyre! He’s on the hard tyres!
Who will keep the lead here then?!
JAPAN GP STARTING GRID:
1. Max Verstappen
2. Lando Norris
3. Oscar Piastri
4. Charles Leclerc
5. George Russell
6. Kimi Antonelli
7. Isack Hadjar
8. Lewis Hamilton
9. Alex Albon
10. Ollie Bearman
11. Pierre Gasly
12. Fernando Alonso
13. Liam Lawson
14. Yuki Tsunoda
15. Carlos Sainz*
16. Nico Hulkenberg
17. Gabriel Bortoleto
18. Esteban Ocon
19. Jack Doohan
20. Lance Stroll
*Sainz was given a three-place grid penalty after impeding Lewis Hamilton in qualifying
Japanese Grand Prix!
Here we go then!
It’s overcast, but crucially dry in Suzuka as we get going with race three of the 2025 season!
Can Max Verstappen hold the lead at the start? Can he fend off the McLarens?
George Russell, starting P5:
“It looks similar for both sides.”
On rain: “Do you know something I don’t? If you do, tell me and don’t tell the others.”
Oscar Piastri, who starts third on the grid:
“My side looks OK, a little bit wet still, but think it will be pretty wet for everybody.”
Max Verstappen, who starts on pole:
On having clean air out in front: “It would be nice, we need to have the pace, let’s see.”
Red Bull boss Christian Horner:
“The McLarens look seriously quick, it’s difficult to cover both of them. Let’s see.
On rain: “Unlikely. It can change very quickly, in all likelihood it will be a dry race.”
