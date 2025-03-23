Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Twenty-four hours is a long time in Formula One. Just on Saturday, Lewis Hamilton was riding high, optimism radiating, after his first taste of victory in the famous Ferrari red, albeit in the shorter sprint format.

By Sunday night, long after dusk fell in Shanghai, the Briton and his beleaguered team had hit rock bottom.

Hamilton and teammate Charles Leclerc’s disqualification from the Chinese Grand Prix represents a new nadir for Ferrari, just two races into the 2025 F1 season. Beyond any strategy errors or clashes on track – of which there were both on Sunday – failing to produce a legal car for the customary post-race checks is an embarrassing own goal.

open image in gallery Lewis Hamilton was disqualified from the Chinese Grand Prix, his second race for Ferrari ( Getty )

Make that two own goals. Perhaps the only saving grace is that it did not cost them more than 18 points, given Hamilton and Leclerc finished only sixth and fifth respectively.

Hamilton’s car was found to fail a technical check due to the thickness of the skid blocks underneath the car, which was less than the mimimum 9mm. Hamilton’s measured at 8.6mm on the left-hand side and centre-line, and 8.5mm on the right-hand side. That’s all it was: 0.5mm. But once the FIA’s chief scrutineer Jo Bauer referred matter to the stewards, it was a slam-dunk DSQ.

Yet while Ferrari acknowledged in a statement they will “make sure we don’t make the same mistakes again”, the sad reality is that they’ve been here before.

In 2023, Leclerc was disqualified from the United States GP for the exact same reason: plank wear. Ironically, Hamilton was also excluded for the same reason at the same race, though, of course, then he was racing for Mercedes.

There are legitimate reasons for this error, as cataclysmic as the consequences are. China was the first sprint weekend of the season, meaning the teams had less time to trial different setups with the car. Hamilton admitted post-race on Sunday – prior to news of his DSQ – that the team had tried something different with his car ahead of Saturday’s qualifying session.

An odd direction to take, one may think, given his sprint race win a matter of hours earlier.

“Ultimately we had a pretty decent car in the sprint, we made some changes and made it worse,” Hamilton said, prior to his sixth-place finish being wiped out.

open image in gallery Hamilton and teammate Charles Leclerc were both disqualified for failing technical checks after the race ( Getty )

“We made it quite a bit worse, I hadn’t tested it, we [him and Leclerc] both went that way and it was bad. I know not to do that again.”

Ultimately, the lower the ride height of the car, the quicker it goes. But for safety reasons, there has to be a limit to the car’s depth. With unclear forecasts in terms of track evolvement and tyre development, Ferrari essentially toed the line in search of optimum performance – and crept marginally over that line.

TOP-10 - CHINESE GRAND PRIX 1. Oscar Piastri 2. Lando Norris 3. George Russell 4. Max Verstappen 5. Esteban Ocon 6. Kimi Antonelli 7. Alex Albon 8. Ollie Bearman 9. Lance Stroll 10. Carlos Sainz

As for Leclerc, his car was found to be 1kg under the minimum weight of 900kg. Again fine margins, inevitably not helped by the surprise of this 56-lap grand prix being a one-stop race. Alpine’s Pierre Gasly also came a cropper, costing him and his team their first points of the season. It was the first time three drivers had been disqualified from a Formula 1 grand prix since 2004.

But 16 other drivers (with Fernando Alonso earlier retiring) finished the race legally. It is calamitous that a team of Ferrari’s stature, pedigree and experience (they are the only team to be present in every F1 season since 1950) could make these errors. As welcoming as his laid-back, amusing demeanour is, team principal Fred Vasseur has serious work to do to eradicate such blunders ahead of the next race in Japan in two weeks.

Beyond Hamilton’s frosty exchanges with new race engineer Riccardo Adami last week in Australia – and there were more clashes of styles on Sunday, as Hamilton communicated his wish to allow Leclerc to pass him – the seven-time world champion will quickly lose faith if the team cannot do the basics correctly.

open image in gallery Fred Vasseur saw his team lose 18 points due to the double DSQ ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Hamilton (pictured with dad Anthony) had won the sprint race earlier on Saturday before his weekend took a turn for the worse ( AFP via Getty Images )

And the ramifications on the leaderboard? Just two races in, they are already severe.

Ferrari trail leaders McLaren – who secured a peerless one-two finish with Oscar Piastri taking the win from Lando Norris – by 61 points, with the wiping of Hamilton and Leclerc’s 18 points.

The Brit is languishing in ninth place in the drivers’ standings, behind the likes of Esteban Ocon, Lance Stroll and his Mercedes replacement Kimi Antonelli. Dreams of an eighth world title this year already look far-fetched, despite there being 22 race weekends to come.

It’s a numbers game. And ignoring the minimal points on offer in the sprint race, Hamilton’s start for Ferrari reads as follows: a 10th-place finish in Australia and a DSQ in China. Already, he trails championship leader Norris by 35 points.

Hamilton won’t be overly downbeat; it’s not his nature, nor is it beneficial. And the sprint gave a glimpse of the performance potential this year. But overall, the joyous aroma of his Scuderia start has quickly evaporated. It has, largely, been a fortnight to forget.