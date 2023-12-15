Jump to content

Jenson Button announces shock return to professional racing

The 2009 F1 world champion is back in top-tier motorsport seven years after retiring from Formula 1

Kieran Jackson
Friday 15 December 2023 16:18
Former F1 champion Jenson Button breaks Guinness World Record reflex challenge

Jenson Button has announced a return to top-tier motorsport next year – and will compete in the world-famous 24 Hours of Le Mans race.

The 43-year-old, who won the 2009 Formula 1 world title and retired from the sport at the end of the 2016 season, will race with the Jota Porsche Hypercar team in the 2024 World Endurance Championship (WEC).

Button, who has been working as a pundit on Sky Sports’ F1 coverage, will return for a full season of action at the age of 44.

"I’m thrilled to be racing in the 2024 World Endurance Championship," he said.

"I’m already looking forward to the first race, but also know there’s a lot of work to be done so that we arrive prepared."

The British driver will also race in the Daytona 24 Hours in Florida in late January, driving the WTR Andretti Acura (Honda) GTP prototype.

Button will race against the likes of Mick Schumacher, who will drive for Alpine’s new hypercar programme next year in WEC.

Jenson Button has announced his return to top-tier motorsport in 2024

(Getty Images)

BMW and Lamborghini – who announced former F1 drivers Romain Grosjean and Daniil Kvyat as part of their driver line-up – are among other manufacturers entering WEC in 2024, while Aston Martin will enter the sport in 2025.

This has led to speculation that four-time F1 world champion Sebastian Vettel, who retired last year, could link up with his final F1 team in endurance racing.

Button raced 306 times in F1 across 18 years, claiming 15 wins and his one world championship with Brawn in 2009.

He also drove for Williams, Benetton, Renault, BAR, Honda and McLaren, where he was Lewis Hamilton’s team-mate for three years.

