F1 chief Stefano Domenicali tells Keir Starmer what sets the UK apart: ‘The home of our sport’

Formula 1 president Stefano Domenicali has revealed what sets the UK apart in the sport in a meeting with Prime Minister Keir Starmer ahead of Silverstone.

Starmer welcomed a host of F1 personalities, including drivers Carlos Sainz, Alex Albon, Ollie Bearman and Esteban Ocon, to 10 Downing Street on Wednesday in celebration of the sport’s 75th anniversary year.

With close to half a million set to flock to the British Grand Prix this weekend, Domenicali believes it is not simply the country’s passion for motorsport that makes it so integral to F1, but also what it puts into the industry, highlighting the UK’s burgeoning employment sector in F1 that is unmatched by any other.

"Next year, nine of the 11 Formula 1 teams will have a base here. We have our office and technical centre here in the UK. No other country can make that claim, and we are very proud of it,” said Domenicali.

"But this is not just about the presence here, it is about what we bring with fans, employees at 4,500 companies working with the sport, 41,000 jobs linked to the F1. And 25,000 highly skilled engineers. We generate over £12bn to the UK economy and help keep the country a leader in world-class innovation, technology and skills.

"This country is passionate about Formula 1 motorsport, and very proud of it. Seventy-five years ago, Formula 1 started here in the UK at Silverstone in 1950. Since then, it has become a British institution with deep roots and a huge contribution to the country.”

Domenicali has run the sport since 2019 and recently agreed a new five-year deal to remain in his post.

Other attendees at Downing Street included leaders of the incoming Cadillac F1 operation Graeme Lowdon and Daniel Towriss, F1 Academy managing director Susie Wolff, and F1 legends Sir Jackie Stewart, Damon Hill, Martin Brundle and Jenson Button.

Starmer added: "It is really great to have you and to celebrate that so many teams have chosen the UK as their base. This is pretty extraordinary - the sheer number of teams that are based here, just like the headquarters of Formula 1 itself. And next season's new teams on the grid - Cadillac, which opened a new facility at Silverstone, and Audi's building its technical centre near there as well.

"So the continuation of the British stamp on the sport is absolutely there. In fact, there is only one team without a presence here, and I did wonder whether it would be too much of a diplomatic incident if I tried to lure Ferrari out of Italy, and whether it would increase our relationship or not!"

The British GP is race 12 of the 2025 F1 season and will be nine-time winner Lewis Hamilton’s first home race in Ferrari red.