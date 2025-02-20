Silverstone confirms star-studded lineup for F1 British Grand Prix

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fatboy Slim and RAYE will perform at the British Grand Prix this summer as Silverstone announced their musical line-up.

The four-day event, taking place from Thursday 3rd to Sunday 6th July, sees high-profile acts on the main stage in the evening.

BRIT award-winning artist Sam Fender opens proceedings on Thursday night, followed by multi-award-winning singer RAYE on Friday.

DJ icon Fatboy Slim takes to the stage on Saturday night, after qualifying on track, before Becky Hill concludes proceedings on Sunday night after the grand prix earlier in the day.

Hill said of her involvement: “I can’t wait to be back at Silverstone to headline the final night at the Formula 1 British Grand Prix. It’s going to be a huge weekend of high-energy action on the track and on the stage!”

Silverstone has attracted a number of top artists in recent years as they look to elevate their flagship event year-on-year. The likes of Austin, Miami and Abu Dhabi also host star names from the world of music in the evening.

Silverstone’s chief commercial officer Nick Read said: “Over the past few years we have established Silverstone as a world-class venue that attracts the biggest and best artists to deliver unforgettable experiences.

“It’s an honour to continue that as we announce Sam Fender, RAYE, Fatboy Slim, and Becky Hill as our stellar all-British headliners for the 2025 Formula 1 British Grand Prix.

Fatboy Slim will perform at Silverstone this July ( Samir Hussein/Getty Images for E )

“Following the incredible success of last year’s music offering, we knew we had to raise the bar once again—and we’re thrilled to be delivering a lineup packed with homegrown talent at the very top of their game.”

The British GP is race 12 of the 2025 F1 season and will be nine-time winner Lewis Hamilton’s first home race in Ferrari red.