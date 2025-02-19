Christian Horner was booed by fans during the F1 75 Live event at London's O2 Arena on Tuesday, 18 February.

As Red Bull unveiled their 2025 car livery, the CEO and team principal walked on stage to introduce their 2025 challenger, the RB21.

He seemed caught off guard by the reaction, telling the crowd: "Is that, well... It's fantastic to be here in the O2 anyway so I hope you're all having a good evening."

Last year, a complaint against Horner by a female Red Bull employee was dismissed, twice, after two internal investigations, with the 51-year-old denying any wrongdoing.