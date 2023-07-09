Kevin Magnussen’s car catches fire in scary flashpoint at British Grand Prix
The Haas car came to a halt on the Wellington Straight over halfway through the race
Kevin Magnussen’s car caught fire in a flashpoint during the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.
The Dane, driving for American-owned team Haas, came to a halt on the Wellington Straight while under pressure from the Aston Martin of Lance Stroll.
Magnussen weaved to the left of the straight before the engine of his car blew up, with a huge fireball forming at the rear.
Fortunately, Magnussen rapidly disembarked the car, with the incident resulting in a safety car in which the majority of the field pitted.
Max Verstappen currently leads the race with British driver Lando Norris in second and Lewis Hamilton in third.
More to follow…
