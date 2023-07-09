F1 British Grand Prix LIVE: Race build-up and updates at Silverstone
Formula 1 live updates from Silverstone as Max Verstappen starts on pole for the British Grand Prix
Max Verstappen dented Lando Norris’ dream of a shock pole position at the British Grand Prix by taking top spot in the closing seconds of a dramatic qualifying session.
Norris surged to the summit of the order to the delight of the Silverstone crowd, only to see Verstappen snatch pole by 0.241 seconds as the last driver over the line.
Norris starts alongside Verstappen, who took his fifth consecutive pole, with Oscar Piastri third on an excellent day for McLaren at the British team’s home race.
Lewis Hamilton could manage only seventh, one place behind George Russell in the other Mercedes.
STARTING GRID FOR THE BRITISH GRAND PRIX:
1) Max Verstappen
2) Lando Norris
3) Oscar Piastri
4) Charles Leclerc
5) Carlos Sainz
6) George Russell
7) Lewis Hamilton
8) Alex Albon
9) Fernando Alonso
10) Pierre Gasly
11) Nico Hulkenberg
12) Lance Stroll
13) Esteban Ocon
14) Logan Sargeant
15) Valtteri Bottas
16) Sergio Perez
17) Yuki Tsunoda
18) Zhou Guanyu
19) Nyck De Vries
20) Kevin Magnussen
Max Verstappen pips Lando Norris to pole position at British Grand Prix
Qualifying report
F1 British Grand Prix: Race day at Silverstone!
Good morning and welcome to live coverage of the British Grand Prix with The Independent!
Max Verstappen starts on pole position after the world championship leader pipped Lando Norris to a sensational pole on Saturday on what was a memorable day for McLaren,
Norris’ team-mate Oscar Piastri starts in P3, with Lewis Hamilton all the way down in seventh.
Lights out is at 3pm (BST) - stay right here for all the build-up from Silverstone!
