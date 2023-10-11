Lance Stroll ‘may have contravened FIA rules’ during furious outburst in Qatar

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lance Stroll is under investigation and ‘may have contravened FIA rules, policies and procedures’ during the Qatar Grand Prix.

The Aston Martin driver, son of team owner Lawrence Stroll, was furious after only qualifying 17th during Friday’s qualifying session in Lusail.

The 24-year-old threw his steering wheel, appeared to ignore obligatory weighing protocols and then shoved his personal trainer, Henry Howe, at the back of the garage.

Stroll then gave a six-word interview to F1’s media channels, including an expletive, before storming out of shot. It has been reported that Friday’s incidents are the topic of discussion between Stroll and the FIA compliance officer.

An FIA spokesperson said in a statement: "The FIA Compliance Officer is in discussion with Lance Stroll in relation to several incidents that may have contravened FIA rules, policies and procedures during the Qatar Grand Prix."

Sky F1 pundit Naomi Schiff described Stroll’s conduct as “completely inappropriate.”

Ultimately, the Canadian finished Sunday’s grand prix just outside the points in 11th place, while team-mate Fernando Alonso finished sixth.

Stroll claimed he passed out at the wheel because of the extreme humidity during Sunday’s race. A number of other drivers also experienced problems, with the FIA undergoing a review of a chaotic event in Qatar.

Alonso has scored 183 points this season to Stroll’s 47, with the Spaniard also claiming all of Aston Martin’s seven podiums this season.

"It’s cost them [Aston Martin] in the constructors’ championship,” ex-F1 driver Karun Chandok told Sky Sports.

“Earlier in the year, we were looking at them being second in the constructors and they are likely to end up fifth with the way McLaren have caught up with them.

"The reality is he has scored less than a third of Alonso’s points. McLaren have benefited that they have two drivers racking up the points and it’s allowed them to catch up."