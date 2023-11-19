For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

F1 driver Lando Norris outlined his concerns about some potential issues with the Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit ahead of the race mere minutes before his heavy crash on Sunday.

In a grid walk interview with Sky Sports’ Martin Brundle, Norris was asked what he thought of the track and how it feels to drive on to which he replied: “Pretty dreadful.

“Just because it’s the least high temp we have had all weekend. Just because you’re pushing on an out-lap. Normally you don’t push on an out-lap.

“It didn’t feel great, it should come back towards us. The track should improve a lot throughout the race, it’s a lot more windy and I’m at the back of the grid.

“There’s a lot of things going against it but it should be a good race.”

Norris, who started 15th on the grid after a disappointing qualifying, lost control of his car on turn 12 and spun into the wall with sparks flying from his rear end.

The Brit steered right, lost a tyre in the impact with the wall and ended up in the barriers over to the side of the track. Norris managed to let his engineer know that he was okay before the safety car was deployed.

The McLaren driver was then transferred to the circuit medical centre, before being taken to the university medical centre for further precautionary investigations.

Max Verstappen went on to claim victory in an entertaining first-ever race on the strip in Sin City beating Charles Leclerc who had started the race on pole.

Sergio Perez looked to have sealed a P2 for Red Bull before Leclerc overtook him on the final lap. It was the second race in a row that Perez has dropped a position on the final lap, after Fernando Alonso denied him a podium last time out in Brazil.

Norris’ team-mate, Oscar Piastri, secured one world championship point with a P10 finish.