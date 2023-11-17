Sparks were seen flying from Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari as the first practice session for the highly anticipated Las Vegas Grand Prix descended into chaos.

Thursday night’s practice (16 November) was cancelled after just nine minutes when Sainz hit a broken drain cover, damaging his car.

CCTV footage from the Bellagio Hotel and Casino, which overlooks the track, shows the moment the Ferrari driver ran over the manhole.

Sainz has been handed a 10-place grid penalty for the incident, and his car required repairs ahead of the second practice session, which took place in the early hours of Friday morning.