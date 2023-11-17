F1’s Las Vegas Grand Prix began in disastrous fashion as the first practice session on Thursday night (16 November) was abandoned due to a loose manhole cover.

The session had only been going for eight minutes when Carlos Sainz’s car rolled to a stop on the Sin City strip, having suffered substantial floor damage.

Onboard footage shows the moment his Ferrari, driving at speeds of over 200mph, went over the loose drain cover.

Sainz veered to the side and stopped the car after the impact.

A red flag was thrown and soon after, stewards announced the session would not resume.